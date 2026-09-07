Three things that went right for Ole Miss against Louisville

No segment of the population is more adept at harping on the negatives than sports fans.

And sure, No. 9 Ole Miss gave its fans plenty of bad things to fixate on and make overreaction declarations about. We’ll get to those later. But the Rebels also won, and there were real positives worth highlighting.

So let’s start there. Here are three things that went right for Ole Miss in its 41-38 win against No. 24 Louisville.

What went right?

Trinidad Chambliss (in the second half)

The first half was forgettable for Chambliss. A lost fumble, an interception and seven completions for 75 yards isn’t the stat line that fuels a Heisman campaign. But he bounced back in a big way.

Chambliss threw three touchdowns for 261 yards in the second half and added a rushing score. More importantly, he didn’t commit a turnover and did it without star running back Kewan Lacy (more on that later).

Trinidad Chambliss did not disappoint tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yTIm7F03Gk — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 7, 2026

He showed off his scrambling ability, avoiding multiple would‑be sacks, and got a huge lift from Deuce Alexander, who caught a pair of 62-yard touchdown passes. He also delivered two high‑level throws to tight end Caleb Odom — a perfectly placed 35-yard touchdown between three defenders and the strike that set up the game‑winning field goal.

If Chambliss plays more like he did in the second half than the first, that Heisman talk will only get louder.

Running back depth

Nobody doubts Lacy’s ability, and he didn’t give anyone a reason to start now. He carried 17 times for 61 yards and a one-yard touchdown and added four catches for 19 yards. All but two of those runs came in the first half before he exited with an apparent upper‑leg injury.

The offense didn’t stall without him. Chambliss kept the run game alive with scrambles and a few designed carries, and new Rebels Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey combined for 14 carries and 52 yards. They didn’t break off long runs, but they kept the ball moving and prevented Louisville from selling out against the pass.

Sunday night was exactly why Ole Miss brought in Frazier and Lindsey from the portal. That investment already looks smart.

Disruptive defensive line

Assuming Kam Franklin’s injury isn’t serious, this defensive line looks like one of the best in the country.

Three sacks, eight tackles for loss and four quarterback hits show up in the box score. The rest showed up on film. Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz rarely had a clean pocket, forcing the Cardinals to rely on his legs. He ended up leading Louisville in rushing because Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown were mostly held in check.

Isaac had 36 yards on 16 carries. Keyjuan had 56 on seven. Maybe the numbers look different if Louisville leans more on Keyjuan, but the Rebels’ defensive line made sure neither back found much room.

Comparisons to the elite 2024 defense aren’t validated yet, but it’s not because of the defensive line.