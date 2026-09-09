Rebels fans should just trust Pete’s process going forward now

Ole Miss just beat a ranked team on the road and some fans still want to complain about how it looked.

That’s backwards thinking, and it’s time to stop.

The Rebels needed a walk-off field goal from Lucas Carneiro to beat No. 24 Louisville 41-38 in Nashville, and yes, they gave up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to get there.

Ole Miss also had a rough first half before finding its rhythm on both sides of the ball.

None of that erases the number that matters most: a win over a ranked opponent to open the season.

Rebels coach Pete Golding isn’t hiding from the messy parts either.

Asked Tuesday how his players came out of it physically, he described the game as “a heavyweight fight” and said his team escaped with mostly bumps and bruises.

X-rays came back clean across the board, and an MRI on linebacker Keaton Thomas’s foot showed nothing serious, meaning Ole Miss should have most of its roster available and shouldn’t need to manage any long-term absences this week.

Why a shaky opener beats flawless one

Here’s something worth remembering: teams that play their best football in Week 1 usually don’t have much room left to grow.

Golding summed up the tape in blunt terms, saying all three phases flashed the ability to play winning football while also showing they couldn’t sustain it, and he made clear that inconsistency falls on the coaching staff to fix.

He didn’t sugarcoat what happens if it lingers either.

Golding told reporters that going 1-0 doesn’t mean much if the deeper issues in that game aren’t corrected, warning his team will end up on the losing side of a similar finish before long if the mistakes keep showing up on tape.

The Rebels start an eight-games-in-nine-weeks SEC gauntlet next Saturday against No. 8 LSU, then face No. 2 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 23 Missouri before it’s over.

Golding knows the margin for sloppy football shrinks fast once that stretch begins.

Communication was real issue, not play-calling

Golding made a point of separating scheme problems from execution problems. That matters. He said the busted coverages against Louisville weren’t the product of getting outschemed.

According to Golding, several of the blown assignments traced back to calls installed on the first day of camp, meaning the breakdowns came down to players not communicating properly with each other in the moment.

He compared the situation to “an open book test,” explaining that when 10 of 11 defenders are lined up correctly, the issue sits with the one player who wasn’t paying attention during the week rather than anything that happened live on Saturday.

That’s encouraging for fans wondering how fixable these issues really are.

Golding also acknowledged the modern reality of roster turnover, saying it often takes a tough result before newer players fully absorb what’s been preached since camp opened.

He put the responsibility on attention to detail during the week, not effort or talent, as the fix going forward.

This isn’t new for Ole Miss under close scrutiny

Rebels fans should have some perspective here. Last season Ole Miss survived a tight one against Kentucky that had plenty of folks squirming, and there were other games nobody expected to be close that turned into exactly that.

Every one of those games ended up in the win column, and that’s the only stat that follows a team into November.

Golding’s plan going forward is simple: treat every remaining opponent exactly the same.

He said the mistakes on tape would cost Ole Miss “regardless of who we’re playing,” and that the focus this week is entirely on cleaning up execution rather than anything specific to Charlotte.

Getting an ugly win out of way early

There’s real value in an opener like this one. Golding even called it a blessing to get tested by a good team right away, saying it gave him a clear look at how his players respond to adversity before the SEC schedule gets heavier.

He praised the group’s toughness while still being direct about what comes next, saying the Rebels need to play smarter and execute more consistently across all three phases.

He also framed the tackling issues as a technique problem rather than an effort problem, pointing to poor angles and pad level as things a coaching staff can correct through repetition rather than signs his players weren’t playing hard.

If the Rebels clean up those correctable mistakes, an ugly opening win becomes the best thing that could’ve happened to this team.

Bottom line for Rebs fans: stop grading the win. Start trusting the process behind it.