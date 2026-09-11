Staff picks: No. 9 Ole Miss heavily favored against Charlotte

No. 9 Ole Miss had one of the most exciting games last weekend, battling No. 24 Louisville to final whistle and Lucas Carneiro’s game-winning field goal.

This week’s game probably won’t be anywhere close to exciting and if it is, Ole Miss has bigger problems nobody knew about. The Rebels host Charlotte, who is coming off a triple overtime loss to FCS school, The Citadel. The 49ers played like a team that’s better than its 1-11 record from the previous season, but struggles against a FCS team don’t get magically better against an SEC team.

That’s the general consensus of the staff picks this week. The only question is who has Ole Miss winning by the biggest margin.

Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss 66, Charlotte 13. This game shouldn’t need any drama or there will be some legitimate questions, but don’t count on that happening. I do think Ole Miss wins it but the Charlotte offense may do most of that scoring in the fourth quarter against some backups. The last thing Pete Golding wants to happen in a blowout is get somebody injured he’ll need next week when LSU comes to town for the circus.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss 70, Charlotte 7. The Rebels need a big, confidence-boosting win before next week. Charlotte is the perfect team to get that. The 49ers struggled tackling an FCS team. Ole Miss will likely be able to score at-will. The 49ers’ offensive line is outmatched in every way. Cole Gonzales will be running for his life from the first snap. This one won’t be close at all.

Nina Houndeshell

Ole Miss 47, Charlotte 3. I think Charlotte has been having a difficult time finding their footing this last year, and it is going to be hard to come into a rank teams stadium with so much excitement and play at the same competitive level as them.

Hudson Miller

Ole Miss 63, Charlotte 6. I think people are severely underestimating the offensive fire power that this Ole Miss offense has. Yes, there was a slow start against Louisville, but from what I saw in the second half I wouldn’t be surprised to see it score more than 60 points on a team like Charlotte.

Cianna Rivera

Ole Miss 63, Charlotte 3. Ole Miss is definitely the favorable team in this upcoming game. While Ole Miss had a bit of a shaking start with Louisville, their offense and defense are going to shine this game. With it being the first home game of the season, the excitement will be sure to show on the field. Charlotte is currently 0-1 and after this game with Ole Miss they are going to be 0-2.