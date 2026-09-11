Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – September 15, 2026

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom with a full agenda covering development, public safety, infrastructure and city business.

Among the items up for consideration are two requests connected to the proposed Taylor Condominium Development at 1006 Jefferson Ave., including a proposed reconfiguration of a city parking lot and a revocable license across public property. The board will also consider an approximately eight-month sidewalk and alley closure near 208 South Lamar Boulevard.

Aldermen will consider extending the city’s local state of emergency, accepting two Homeland Security grants totaling $143,085 for the Oxford Police Department’s Regional Fusion Center, and approving several employee travel requests, including an estimated $11,532 trip to Washington, D.C., for board members and city employees.

Other items include a public hearing on proposed changes to the city’s building ordinance, tournament management agreements, major water and sewer projects, appointments to the Affordable Housing Commission and Tourism Council, and several construction-related requests involving early-morning concrete pours and Sunday work.

The complete agenda for the Sept. 15 meeting is below.

AGENDA

Regular Meeting

September 15, 2026

5:00 p.m.

City Hall Courtroom



Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.



1. Opening the Meeting

a. Call to Order.

b. Adopt the agenda for the meeting.

c. Mayor’s Report.

2. Regular Agenda: Financial Administration Office

a. Request to approve the minutes of the Regular Board of Aldermen Meeting on September 1, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)

b. Request to approve the minutes of the Recess Board of Aldermen meeting on September 8, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)

c. Request permission to approve the accounts for all city departments. (Leslie McCormick)

3. Consider the Consent Agenda

a. Miscellaneous

i. Request approval to accept a donation from the Oxford Pickleball Group for a bench in honor of Bobby Maddox for the Oxford Park Commission. (Seth Gaines)

ii. Request approval to accept a donation from The Woman’s Forum for Stronger Together. (Marlee Carpenter)

iii. Request approval to accept donations for the Animal Resource Center. (Kelli Briscoe)

iv. Request permission to approve Elana Hart as a Pedicab/Taxi driver for Local Bike Taxi, LLC. (Jeff McCutchen)

v. Request permission to approve Matthew King as a Pedicab/Taxi driver for Local Bike Taxi, LLC. (Jeff McCutchen)

vi. Consider water and/or sewer bill adjustments in accordance with the Oxford Utilities Leak Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)

b. Travel Requests

i. Request permission for the 405D Alcohol and Drug Impaired Driving – Training Coordination Grant employees from the Oxford Police Department to travel in accordance with the requirements of the grant to MS Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl, MS, October 26-29, 2026, to host ARIDE and SFST Classes at the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, MS, November 16-19, 2026, to host an SFST class at the D’Iberville Police Department in D’Iberville, MS, November 30-December 1, 2026 and to host an ARIDE class. (Jeff McCutchen)

ii. Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend Instructor on November 2-13, 2026, in Holly Springs, Mississippi, at no cost to the City. (Jeff McCutchen)

iii. Request permission for one employee to attend REID Technologies of Investigative Interviewing on October 20-23, 2026, in Collierville, Tennessee, at an estimated cost of $655.00. (Jeff McCutchen)

iv. Request permission for nine employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the FBI-LEEDA Supervisor Leadership Institute on November 16-20, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $7,155.00. (Jeff McCutchen)

v. Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend Leading From the Middle on September 15, 2026, in Pearl, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $229.00. (Jeff McCutchen)

vi. Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Police Department to attend Mental Health First Aid for Public Safety on December 2, 2026, in Pearl, Mississippi, at no cost to the City. (Jeff McCutchen)

vii. Request permission for seven employees from the Oxford Fire Department to attend the 2026 MS EMS Symposium on October 11-15, 2026, in Biloxi, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $1,667.81. (Joey Gardner)

viii. Request permission for two employees from the Oxford Fire Department to attend the MS Fire Academy for HazMat Awareness and Operations on September 20-24, 2026, at no cost to the city. (Joey Gardner)

ix. Request permission for three employees from Stronger Together to attend the DOVIA Training on September 16-17, 2026, in Jackson, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $750.00. (Marlee Carpenter)

x. Request permission for members of the Board of Aldermen and City of Oxford employees to travel to Washington, D.C., on September 21-24, 2026, at an estimated cost of $11,532.00. (Hollis Green)

xi. Request permission for the mayor and a City of Oxford employee to travel to Bentonville, Arkansas, from September 29, 2026, to October 2, 2026, at an estimated cost of $1,476.00. (Kara Giles)

xii. Request permission for one employee from the Oxford Animal Resource Center to attend the Animal Protection and Wellness Expo on October 23-25, 2026, in Alpharetta, Georgia, at an estimated cost of $2,300.00. (Kelli Briscoe)

c. Human Resources

i. Request permission to approve the promotion of an employee for mTrade Park. (Braxton Tullos)

ii. Request permission to approve two unpaid internships for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)

iii. Request permission to approve a step increase for an employee from the Development Services – Building Department. (Braxton Tullos)

iv. Request permission to hire an employee for the Development Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)

d. Grants

i. Request permission to accept a grant, #26LE286, from the MS Office of Homeland Security, in the amount of $98,085.00, for the Regional Fusion Center at the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)

ii. Request permission to accept a grant, #26LE286A, from the MS Office of Homeland Security, in the amount of $45,000.00, for the Regional Fusion Center at the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)

iii. Request approval of a resolution for the MOSTF grant application. (Ben Requet)

iv. Request permission to apply for the Mississippi Forestry Grant. (Ben Requet)

4. Regular Agenda: Other Departments

a. Consider appointments to the Affordable Housing Commission.

b. Consider appointment to the Tourism Council.

c. Request permission to accept the General Liability Insurance for 10/1/2026-9/30/2027 for Oxford University Transit. (Eric Jeffries)

d. Consider extending the Local State of Emergency. (Shane Fortner)

5. Regular Agenda: Police Department

a. Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for NAMI Oxford to host an awareness walk on October 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)

b. Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for WMC Action News 5/Gray Media to have Live Broadcasts on September 19, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)

6. Regular Agenda: Development Services-Building Department

a. Second Reading and Public Hearing of a Proposed Ordinance Amending Chapter 22, Building, of the Municipal Code of Ordinances. (Johnathan Mizell)

7. Regular Agenda: Special Projects

a. Consider a General Services Agreement between the City of Oxford and Gameday Management Services, LLC for tournament cleanup. (Mark Levy)

b. Consider a Tournament Operating Agreement between the City of Oxford and Mark LLC for the management of youth soccer tournaments. (Mark Levy)

c. Consider a Tournament Operating Agreement between the City of Oxford and Southern Sports Specialists, LLC for the management of fast-pitch softball tournaments. (Mark Levy)

d. Consider bids for the Municipal Annex Audio-Visual Package. (Mark Levy)

8. Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department

a. Consider the request from MFM Development, LLC to release Performance Bond No. 4442951 for Street Lighting for Colonnade Crossing Subdivision, Phase 1. (John Crawley)

b. Request permission to accept the low bids for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Annual Material Bids for the City of Oxford. (John Crawley)

c. Request to approve an amendment to the agreement for engineering services for Elliott and Britt Engineering, P.A., for the North 14th Street Trash Compactor Enclosure Project. (John Crawley)

d. Request permission for the Mayor to execute the contracts with Donald Smith Company for Contract B – mTrade Wells No. 3 and No. 4 Projects. (John Crawley)

e. Request permission to advertise for bids for the Howell Loop Lift Station Replacement Project. (John Crawley)

f. Request permission to advertise for bids for the mTrade Water Treatment Plant Project. (John Crawley)

g. Request permission for the Mayor to execute a replacement Memorandum of Agreement with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for the Thacker Road Sidewalks, Phase 2 Project. (John Crawley)

h. Consider the request from Live Oak Contracting to perform early morning concrete pours on the following dates in September: 9/16, 9/17, 9/21, 9/22, 9/23, 9/24, 9/28, 9/29, and 9/30. (John Crawley)

i. Consider a request from Century Construction to work on Sundays for interior work only at the Magnolia Development on Tyler Avenue and North 14th Street from approximately October 2026 until December 2026. (John Crawley)

j. Consider Seeker Properties, LLC’s proposed reconfiguration of a city parking lot of the proposed Taylor Condominium Development at 1006 Jefferson Avenue. (John Crawley)

k. Consider the request for a revocable license for Seeker Properties, LLC across the public parking lot at 1006 Jefferson Avenue for the proposed Taylor Condominium Development. (John Crawley)

l. Consider the request from Snyder Construction Group for a sidewalk closure and pedestrian detour along South Lamar Boulevard adjacent to 208 South Lamar Boulevard, as well as a temporary closure of the Harrison Avenue alley from its intersection with South Lamar west to the Regions Bank Building, for approximately eight months. (John Crawley)

9. Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting

a. Consider an executive session.

b. Adjourn.