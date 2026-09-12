Meet the Comedians Taking the Stage for The Roast of Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, Miss. – HottyToddy.com first introduced readers to Karr and the growing Oxford comedy scene in August, when he talked about the formation of the Oxford Comedy Collective and the idea behind the roast. You can read that story here.

The lineup is set for The Roast of Lane Kiffin, bringing together comedians from Oxford and Memphis for a night of stand-up at The Lyric on Sept. 16.

Hosted by Walt Karr, the show will feature Colton Ales, Hayden McOlgan, Ayric Bradley, Chris Green and Ryan Bush.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the comedians taking the stage:

Colton Ales

Colton Ales is a Memphis-based stand-up comedian who blends observational humor with stories about life and family.

According to his bio, Ales has “opened and hosted for comedians you’ve never heard of,” performed in more than five venues and enjoys writing about himself in the third person.

He also offers one simple reason to come see him perform: so his parents will believe him the next time he says he has made money doing stand-up comedy.

Hayden McOlgan

Hayden McOlgan is a Memphis comedian who has performed at universities and comedy clubs around the country.

He also produces shows in multiple cities for Don’t Tell Comedy.

McOlgan says his questionable decision-making has given him plenty of material, both on and off the stage. He also works as a firefighter and paramedic, a career that leaves him with plenty of unusual experiences to turn into comedy.

Ayric Bradley

Ayric Bradley is a writer and stand-up comedian with a background in live performance, digital media and narrative development.

His comedy leans into situational tension, grounded satire and authentic dialogue.

Bradley is also developing Deductible, a comedy short examining one man’s relationship with his health and the fine print that comes with it.

He is a member of the Oxford Comedy Collective and regularly performs in Oxford.

Chris Green

Chris Green is an Oxford comedian, Ole Miss graduate and lifelong Rebel fan.

A longtime North Mississippi radio DJ, Green spent years entertaining audiences on the air before bringing that same personality to the stage.

He is a member of the Oxford Comedy Collective and part of Oxford’s growing stand-up scene.

Green also competed in the World Pizza Championship, giving him, as his bio puts it, “at least one internationally recognized skill.”

Ryan Bush

Ryan Bush is a Memphis comedian known for sharp wit, offbeat charm and an honest take on everyday life.

His comedy draws heavily from his Southern roots, awkward situations and the challenges of modern adulthood.

Bush has performed at clubs and festivals throughout the Mid-South and continues to build a following with a style that mixes storytelling, self-awareness and unconventional observations.

Event Details

The Roast of Lane Kiffin will be held Sept. 16 at The Lyric in Oxford.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at:

https://wl.eventim.us/event/roast-of-lane-kiffin-hosted-by-walt-karr/700008?afflky=LyricOxford