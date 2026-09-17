Five Ole Miss players who need to step up against LSU

No. 8 Ole Miss is roughly 50 hours away from kickoff of one of the most anticipated games this college football season.

No. 7 LSU is set to come to Oxford for Lane Kiffin’s return for the first time since leaving before the playoffs to take over in Baton Rouge. As expected, the emotions are running high and the storylines off the field are just as big as the game itself.

But there is a game to be played that’ll have massive implications on both team’s CFP resumes. The winner will be in a prime spot for one of the 12 spots. The other will need a win or two in games they won’t be favored in.

For the Rebels, that includes games against No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia. So, a win this week would go a long ways. But to get the win, Ole Miss needs some players to step their game up to another level.

That’s what the list below is, five Rebels who need to step up. However, we’re not including some obvious choices. Every fan and media talking head will say Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and Deuce Alexander are important. Defensively, the most common names may be Kam Franklin or Will Echoles.

We’re looking for the players beyond the stars who need to step up.

Here are five players who need to step up and have big games if the Rebels don’t want to spoil the after parties.

Luke Ferrelli, LB

When Louisville began having quarterback Lincoln Kienholz rollout and move around, the offense started moving downfield better.

LSU’s offense heavily relies on quarterback Sam Leavitt’s mobility, both in shifting the pocket and running the ball. Based on Louisville’s success, it wouldn’t surprising to see the Tigers lean more into Leavitt’s mobility.

“His ability to extend plays with his feet and still throw outside of the pocket stands out,” Golding said about Leavitt.

When Kienholz began to make an impact with his legs, Ferrelli was the linebacker charged with spying him and did a decent enough job to help get the win. After all, Kienholz didn’t have to run around much when the Ole Miss coverage busts led to touchdowns.

You can expect Ferrelli to have a similar role against LSU. Spy Leavitt and make sure he doesn’t beat the Rebels with his legs. Because he throws it’s not always to right team.

Whoever starts at RT

Tommy Kinsler IV got the start at right tackle in the season opener before leaving in the second half with an injury. Connor Howes stepped in to finish the game and started last week’s game against Charlotte.

Kinsler was listed as questionable in the Rebels’ initial Student-Athlete Availability Report. On Monday, Golding sounded optimistic about him being available for Saturday’s game, but a lot can happen in between.

But no matter who starts and plays, they’ll need to step up against LSU’s great pass rush. Through two games, the Tigers have recorded 12 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. We can expect Princewill Umanmielen (five sacks) to test both of the Rebels’ new starting tackles and with the biggest question mark being on the right side, that’s the spot to worry about.

Antonio Kite, CB & Sharif Denson, S

We all know about the woes Ole Miss’ secondary has had. From busted coverages leading to touchdowns against Louisville to a lack of eye control against Charlotte, there have been problems in the Ole Miss secondary.

Part of that can be attributed to the absence of two preseason projected starters, Kite and safety Sharif Denson. Kite was limited to a handful of plays against Louisville and missed the Charlotte game while Denson has yet to make an appearance this season.

That should change Saturday since neither Kite or Denson were listed on the Student-Athlete Availability Report.

Nothing is guaranteed with their returns, but having two starters back in the lineup should provide some hope that the secondary plays better.

Oscar Bird, P

Yes, a punter made this list. Not because Bird has played poorly but because of what impact he could have.

Through the first two games, Bird is averaging 45.4 yards per punt. He’s only had to punt five times, three of which came against Louisville.

The Ole Miss offense can’t realistically be expected to end every drive with a touchdown or field goal. There will likely be a punt or two and the Rebels will need Bird to be nearly perfect.

Why? Because of field position. If LSU has a shorter field to get into scoring range, that’s fewer chances for Leavitt to make a mistake. But if LSU is facing 75 or 80 yard drives every time, it’ll be a long day for the Tigers’ offense that is prone to mistakes.

Whether a turnover or drive-killing penalty, LSU has shown a penchant for both. In turn, that’d lead to shorter field for Ole Miss who has a kicker that’s probably good from 60 yards away.