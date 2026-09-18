HottyToddy.com staff predicts No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss

The Ole Miss‑LSU game has been circled for months, and now it finally gets its stage.

It’s the matchup everyone has talked about since Lane Kiffin left Oxford for Baton Rouge, a storyline that’s only grown as both teams pushed into the top 10 and kept their early season playoff hopes intact.

The familiarity between the staffs, the players who switched sides and the ones who stayed, and the steady stream of off‑field drama have all added fuel.

Now it’s time for the football to take over. Here’s how our staff sees Saturday night playing out.

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss 48, LSU 45. The game everybody has been waiting for since December is finally here along with ESPN’s GameDay and a scene Oxford probably hasn’t ever seen before. There is a game to be played, though, and even with all the attention the defenses have gotten this week, it’s going to be high-scoring. Trinidad Chambliss and Sam Leavitt both make plays scrambling around and that usually leads to some wild scores. As usual, it will likely be close despite some national pundits predicting a blowout (usually in favor of the Tigers). Don’t ride the emotional wave until we pass the 7-minute mark left in the game. Both of these offenses can score points fast and in bunches. Once again, my guy Lucas Carneiro is going to play a big role and because of his consistency in pressure-packed situations I’m riding with the Rebels, 48-45.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss 38, LSU 21. If the emotions weren’t involved, I’d say LSU wins. LSU’s defensive line could be a major problem for the Rebels’ offensive line, both in the run and pass game, and the Tigers’ offense can punish coverage mistakes better than Louisville or Charlotte could. But emotions are involved. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be loud, maybe the loudest its ever been. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, who I personally believe is completely healthy, has been to another SEC stadium that was loud and lost. That was last season at Mississippi State with their cowbells ringing non-stop. Leavitt wasn’t particularly good in that game (10-for-22, 82 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) and he’s been turnover prone in two home games this season. Things like that don’t get better on the road, especially one that’ll be as loud as we’ll see Saturday. To be blunt, I don’t even think it’ll be close.

Hudson Miller

Ole Miss 37, LSU 34. I think Ole Miss has a legit shot at winning this football game. Ole Miss has two defensive backs returning from injury to help balance the defensive struggles. LSU’s quarterback has a question mark as to who will start the game. But aside from player factors…This game is in Oxford. With the amount of hatred there is for Lane Kiffin in the stands, it will be difficult for LSU to come out of the Sip with a win.

EA College Football 27 Sim

Ole Miss 17, LSU 7.