Ole Miss tightens student-section rules as LSU comes to Oxford

Saturday has been circled on every college football fans’ calendar since last December for a number of reasons.

But the main one is that when No. 7 LSU arrives in Oxford to face No. 8 Ole Miss the entire area will be full of excitement and emotion. Hostility inside and around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be the highest its ever been.

Mix all of that with the usual pregame fan festivities in The Grove and there’s a recipe for acts to be committed that go beyond safe and legal. That’s why security and law enforcement presence has been a major storyline this week.

The latest update on gameday security comes, reportedly, from Ole Miss itself.

“No person wearing an opposing team’s gear or colors will be allowed entrance into the student section,” the Ole Miss statement read, via Tyler Konis on X/Twitter. “Additionally, anyone found to be wearing opposing team apparel or colors in the student section will be removed.”

In a message sent from Ole Miss athletics to students: “No person wearing an opposing team's gear or colors will be allowed entrance into the student section.

Additionally, anyone found to be wearing opposing team apparel or colors in the student section will be removed.” I’m… — Tyler Komis (@TylerKomis) September 17, 2026

Basically, if you’re wearing purple or gold/yellow in the Ole Miss student section you will be told to go somewhere else. Presumably by security personnel but rest assured the students themselves won’t be worried about stitches from snitching.

It’s an interesting development. It’s not often you see opposing team’s fans in the student section. But with tickets reselling in the four-figure range, some Rebel pursuing an entrepreneurship degree will take advantage.

It’s also another bit of gamesmanship. Ole Miss is looking for every little edge it can get. Part of that is ensuring a loud, controlled-chaos environment which is easier to do when the student section has just Ole Miss students.

That’s not the only security update about Saturday’s game.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced an enhanced law enforcement presence in Oxford and around the Ole Miss campus on Wednesday.

“This weekend will bring a significant number of visitors to Oxford, and our priority is making sure everyone can enjoy the game and surrounding events safely,” Tindell said in a press release. “This enhanced presence is about being prepared, staying proactive, and working together.

“I’m grateful for our Troopers and officers, as well as our partners and the University of Mississippi, the City of Oxford, and Louisiana State Police for the coordination and commitment they are bringing to this weekend. We encourage everyone coming to Oxford to plan ahead, be patient on the roadways, and do their part to make it a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

🚨 COMMISSIONER SEAN TINDELL, MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCE ENHANCED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE FOR OLE MISS-LSU GAME WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/thwzpFCbTC — MS DPS (@MissDPS) September 16, 2026

Again, none of this is surprising considering how emotionally charged this game is. Everything about the way Kiffin left and what’s done since has fueled Ole Miss fans’ hatred of him.

Saturday is their chance to express that anger.

Officials are just making sure that anger is expressed appropriately.