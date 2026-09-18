Ole Miss set to host massive recruiting weekend for LSU game

As if Saturday needed more stakes, one look at the list of high school recruits reportedly scheduled to be in attendance raises them exponentially.

When No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Ole Miss kickoff Saturday night, nearly 60 recruits will be in attendance. That includes Ole Miss commits, flip targets, Class of 2027 targets and more than 40 targets (and one Ole Miss commit) from the Class of 2028.

Arguably the two most important visitors for Ole Miss will be two 2027 flip targets: offensive tackle Caden Moss (committed to Ohio State) and athlete Tae Walden Jr. (committed to Oregon). The Rebels’ coaching staff will be preoccupied with the actual game, but they’ll make time to visit with both recruits to try and flip their commitments to Ole Miss.

And, yes, a win against LSU will go a long way to winning the commitments of plenty of these recruits.

We scoured the web for every report of a recruit visiting Oxford this weekend and you can see the cumulative list below. Main sources used to create this list are Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman and Rebels247’s Kam Wicker.

This list is subject to change. We will effort to update this list as needed.

Fired up to be back at home this weekend‼️#thesip pic.twitter.com/tDAzMwTmaE — Keegan Croucher (@KeeganCroucher) September 18, 2026

LSU-Ole Miss Recruit Visitor List

Class of 2027

Antonio Berry, OT, Tupelo (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss

Keegan Croucher, QB, Baylor School (Tenn.), committed to Ole Miss

Jeremiah Culpepper, LB, Troup County (Ga.), committed to Ole Miss

Antwan Jackson, EDGE, White Station (Tenn.), committed to Ole Miss

Crews Jenkins, QB, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), committed to Ole Miss

Jeremiah Mark, DL, Picayune Memorial (Miss.), Ole Miss target

Alvin Mosley, WR, Almeta Crawford (Texas), committed to Ole Miss

Caden Moss, OT, Jackson Academy (Miss.), committed to Ohio State

David Parson, LB, Douglas County (Ga.), committed to Ole Miss

Braxton Rein, TE, Baylor School (Tenn.), Ole Miss target

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL, Choctaw County (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss

Keysan Taylor, EDGE, Guilford (Ill.), committed to Ole Miss

Mitchell Turner, DL, Louisville (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss

Ford Wade, IOL, Oxford (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss

Tae Walden Jr., ATH, Collierville (Tenn.), committed to Oregon

Class of 2028