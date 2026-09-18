Ole Miss set to host massive recruiting weekend for LSU game

As if Saturday needed more stakes, one look at the list of high school recruits reportedly scheduled to be in attendance raises them exponentially.
When No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Ole Miss kickoff Saturday night, nearly 60 recruits will be in attendance. That includes Ole Miss commits, flip targets, Class of 2027 targets and more than 40 targets (and one Ole Miss commit) from the Class of 2028.
Arguably the two most important visitors for Ole Miss will be two 2027 flip targets: offensive tackle Caden Moss (committed to Ohio State) and athlete Tae Walden Jr. (committed to Oregon). The Rebels’ coaching staff will be preoccupied with the actual game, but they’ll make time to visit with both recruits to try and flip their commitments to Ole Miss.
And, yes, a win against LSU will go a long way to winning the commitments of plenty of these recruits.
We scoured the web for every report of a recruit visiting Oxford this weekend and you can see the cumulative list below. Main sources used to create this list are Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman and Rebels247’s Kam Wicker.
This list is subject to change. We will effort to update this list as needed.
Fired up to be back at home this weekend‼️#thesip pic.twitter.com/tDAzMwTmaE
— Keegan Croucher (@KeeganCroucher) September 18, 2026
LSU-Ole Miss Recruit Visitor List
Class of 2027
- Antonio Berry, OT, Tupelo (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss
- Keegan Croucher, QB, Baylor School (Tenn.), committed to Ole Miss
- Jeremiah Culpepper, LB, Troup County (Ga.), committed to Ole Miss
- Antwan Jackson, EDGE, White Station (Tenn.), committed to Ole Miss
- Crews Jenkins, QB, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), committed to Ole Miss
- Jeremiah Mark, DL, Picayune Memorial (Miss.), Ole Miss target
- Alvin Mosley, WR, Almeta Crawford (Texas), committed to Ole Miss
- Caden Moss, OT, Jackson Academy (Miss.), committed to Ohio State
- David Parson, LB, Douglas County (Ga.), committed to Ole Miss
- Braxton Rein, TE, Baylor School (Tenn.), Ole Miss target
- Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL, Choctaw County (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss
- Keysan Taylor, EDGE, Guilford (Ill.), committed to Ole Miss
- Mitchell Turner, DL, Louisville (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss
- Ford Wade, IOL, Oxford (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss
- Tae Walden Jr., ATH, Collierville (Tenn.), committed to Oregon
Class of 2028
- Antavion Allen, DL, Hattiesburg (Miss.), committed to Ole Miss
- Antwaun “Cornbread” Adams, S/WR, Baylor School (Tenn.), Ole Miss target
- TJ Brandon, IOL, Ole Miss target
- Ty’Jah Brown, DL, Ole Miss target
- Braylen Bedford, S, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Ole Miss target
- Kaiden Buchanan, LB, Ole Miss target
- Mario Burks, WR, Ole Miss target
- Ryquan Butler, LB, Ole Miss target
- Nick Carroll, ATH, Ole Miss target
- Geraci Carson, DL, Lanier (Miss.), Ole Miss target
- Jermaine Cobbins, CB, Springfield (Tenn.), Ole Miss target
- Kamieon Compton-Nero, ATH, Owasso (Okla.), Ole Miss target
- Cayden Dixon, QB, Ole Miss target
- Chandler Dyson, QB, Ole Miss target
- Dion Edwards, ATH, Ole Miss target
- Jeremiah Figaro, EDGE, Ole Miss target
- Merrick Ham, EDGE, Ole Miss target
- Tyson Hunter, ATH, Ole Miss target
- Deonte Flemings, CB, McDowell (Penn.), committed to Penn State
- Joseph Freirdich, OT, Carbondale Community (Ill.), Ole Miss target
- Zaiden Jernigan, RB, Louisville (Miss.), Ole Miss target
- Kylen Johnson, CB, Ole Miss target
- Amaree Joshua, OL, Ole Miss target
- Andrae Maddox, DL, Oxford (Miss.), Ole Miss target
- Ty McCurry, OT, Southlake Carroll (Texas), Ole Miss target
- Chris Morillo, LB, Ole Miss target
- Kingston McPike, WR, Christian Brothers College, (Mo.), Ole Miss target
- Joshua Parker, WR, Brandon (Miss.), Ole Miss target
- Michael Pickard, OL, Ole Miss target
- Kamhad Plump, WR, Ole Miss target
- Latrell Pogue, RB, Ole Miss target
- Braxton Rein, TE, Ole Miss target
- Daylan Richardson, DL, Ole Miss target
- Kamron Roberts, DB, Ole Miss target
- Zyon Robinson, WR, Ole Miss target
- Tanner Seaton, OT, Ole Miss target
- Bode Spence, QB, Ole Miss target
- Lee Steele, TE, Orange Beach (Ala.), Ole Miss target
- Marshaun Thornton, WR, Mount Carmel (Ill.), Ole Miss target
- Giovanni Tuggle, S, Ole Miss target
- Izayah Vickers, CB, Ole Miss target
- Pierce Washington, WR, Ole Miss target
- Travion Washington, LB, Ole Miss target
- Trey Washington, LB, Brandon (Miss.), Ole Miss target
- Christian Webb-Scott, DL, Ole Miss target