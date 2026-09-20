Ole Miss’ LSU win is already paying off in recruiting

Ole Miss didn’t have to wait long to feel the ripple effects of Saturday night.

The win over LSU was already one of the most emotional and meaningful nights the program has had in years. It came with noise, catharsis and a statement that Pete Golding’s team is very much for real. But by Sunday afternoon, the Rebels had proof that the impact stretched well beyond the field.

They were ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. And almost at the same time, they landed one of the best Class of 2028 prospects in the country.

Braylen Bedford, a Rivals300 safety from Brentwood Academy, committed to Ole Miss during his visit for the LSU game. He didn’t wait for a follow‑up call or a few days to think it over. He saw what he needed to see in Oxford and made his decision on the spot.

First off I wanna thank GOD for blessing me to be in this position and thank my family for supporting all the way to this point, thank all the coaches for giving me an opportunity to be able to play college football! 🦈🦈@CoachGolding @_kbolden @drm_12 @wesnab4646 @CoachSchoonie pic.twitter.com/meEd5OZ3fM — Braylen Bedford (@braylen_bedford) September 20, 2026

“Really Coach Pete Golding, Coach (Wes) Neighbors and they’ve been recruiting me since the eighth grade. It’s been like a family. It’s great. Coach (Donte) Moncrief been recruiting me hard too,” Bedford said to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “It’s a great team and they’re going to keep it straight up with me. I feel like they’re a family-like team and the players are close and they bond a lot.”

That’s what beating LSU and Lane Kiffin does. It changes the temperature around the program.

Bedford is a Mississippi native, and coming home was always going to be part of the conversation. But Saturday night pushed it over the top. He watched Ole Miss beat a top‑10 team. He watched the stadium shake. He watched a program that looked confident, aligned and ready for more.

The Rebels didn’t just get a commitment. They got one of the most gifted prospects in the 2028 class. Bedford is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 safety and No. 44 overall prospect. He had offers from Tennessee, Kentucky and plenty of others. He chose Ole Miss because the program looked like it was rising, not chasing.

He’s a two‑way star who does everything: 689 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season, plus 69 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles on defense. Coaches rave about his range, his vision and his leadership. He’s the kind of player who changes a recruiting class.

And he committed because of what he saw Saturday night.

Wins turn into rankings. Rankings turn into recruiting. Recruiting turns into more wins. Ole Miss is already reaping the rewards, and Sunday felt like the first sign of what that LSU victory might unlock next.