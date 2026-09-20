Ole Miss football ranking hits No. 4, and Florida is up next in Week 4

Ole Miss has a new home in the AP Top 25, and it’s a high one.

The Rebels rose four spots to No. 4 following their win over LSU. That’s the bonus for fans that had a great time beating the Tigers and Lane Kiffin.

Next comes a trip to Florida. The Gators sit at No. 21 in the poll, so the Rebs will face another ranked team in Week 4.

The Ole Miss football ranking comes with a 3-0 record. Only Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame sit higher, and those three teams won as well.

Indiana, Miami and Ohio State picked up wins too. Even so, the Rebels moved past all three. Indiana now sits at No. 5, Miami at No. 6 and Ohio State at No. 7.

Alabama holds the No. 8 spot, and BYU holds No. 9. Both teams are 3-0, which puts them right in front of the Tigers at No. 10.

LSU took the loss in that game, and its drop in the poll was three spots. It went from No. 7 to No. 10 and now stands at 2-1.

Mississippi State enters the poll at No. 24

Mississippi State has something to celebrate, too. The Bulldogs, who’re the in-state rival of Ole Miss, entered the rankings at No. 24 with a 3-0 record.

Florida joined them in the poll this week. That makes two new SEC teams in the Top 25, and both are unbeaten through three games.

Their arrival sets up a busy Week 4 for the conference, since four league games will pit one ranked team against another.

Top-ranked Texas travels to face No. 14 Tennessee. Ole Miss, at No. 4, plays at Florida, which sits at No. 21. Both of those games feature a top-four team on the road.

LSU, ranked 10th, welcomes Texas A&M to its home field. Missouri, at No. 19, makes the trip to face Mississippi State, which holds the No. 24 spot.

Oklahoma’s exit keeps that number at four. The Sooners beat New Mexico 14-6, but the voters dropped them from the rankings.

Houston holds the final spot at No. 25. The Cougars are 2-1, one place behind Mississippi State.

Other teams on the move

Texas A&M is now No. 23, down 14 spots from No. 9. The Aggies lost at home to Kentucky 31-21.

Kentucky picked up 98 votes in the poll after the win, though that wasn’t enough to land a spot in the Top 25.

SMU slipped to No. 22 because of a defeat against Louisville, and the Mustangs now have a 2-1 record. That’s one spot better than where Texas A&M landed.

Louisville went in the opposite direction. The Cardinals gained seven spots, reaching No. 16, and they’re 3-0.

Texas Tech is No. 11, USC is No. 12 and Penn State is No. 13, which fills out the group between LSU and Tennessee. USC is the only team in the poll with a 4-0 record.

Several teams outside the Top 25 still drew votes. Washington had 107, West Virginia had 93, Oklahoma had 91 and Oklahoma State had 50.

Ole Miss will carry a 3-0 record and its new No. 4 spot to Florida in Week 4. The Rebs will find out there how the ranking holds up against a ranked opponent.