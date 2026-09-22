Early reports bring encouraging news on Jaxson Dart injury

Jaxson Dart has already shown he has the toughness needed to have a long NFL career, but Monday night delivered the kind of moment that makes everyone stop and wait for the trainers’ verdict. Ole Miss fans have followed his early pro career closely, and seeing him grab at his left knee on national TV was the last thing they wanted.

The good news is that this doesn’t appear to be the kind of injury that derails a season.

Reports from NFL Network indicated Dart suffered a sprained MCL during the Giants’ 28-6 loss to the Rams. X‑rays came back negative, and he’ll get an MRI on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss time, but early signs point to something manageable rather than catastrophic.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning react to Giants QB Jaxson Dart suffering an apparent knee injury vs. the Rams. pic.twitter.com/IuFw18JnWh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 22, 2026

Coach John Harbaugh didn’t hide the uncertainty after the game.

“We’ll know more Tuesday.”

He also acknowledged the early diagnosis.

“That’s in the neighborhood of it. We’ll get an MRI Tuesday and have a real good feel for it.”

The play itself was a rough one. Dart was pressured on third-and-8, hit from the right side by Rams linebacker Byron Young and sent into Josaiah Stewart before landing awkwardly. He grabbed at his knee immediately and headed to the blue medical tent. A few minutes later, he walked with a limp to the locker room. The Giants ruled him out early in the third quarter.

General manager Joe Schoen tried to calm the nerves at halftime.

“He’s going to be OK.”

Sources told ESPN that Dart even tried to reenter the game, but the Giants shut that down. He eventually returned to the sideline in street clothes, which at least signaled he was stable enough to be out there.

Harbaugh later summed up the relief everyone felt once the early reports came in.

“There’s no question. The fact that it’s not that outcome that you’re talking about, the devastating outcome, is really good news.”

For Ole Miss fans, that’s the headline. Dart’s early NFL career has been fun to follow, and the idea of a season-ending injury would have been a gut punch. Instead, it looks like he’ll miss some time, get healthy and return without losing the momentum he’s built.

It wasn’t a good night for the Giants. It wasn’t a comfortable night for anyone who’s watched Dart long enough to know how tough he is. But it also wasn’t the kind of moment that changes the trajectory of a season.

He’s hurt. He’s not done. And for Ole Miss fans watching from Mississippi, that’s the part that matters.