Jaxson Dart (6) of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys
Jaxson Dart (6) of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, N.J. | Rich Graessle-Icon Sportswire

Early reports bring encouraging news on Jaxson Dart injury

BY Taylor Hodges

Jaxson Dart has already shown he has the toughness needed to have a long NFL career, but Monday night delivered the kind of moment that makes everyone stop and wait for the trainers’ verdict. Ole Miss fans have followed his early pro career closely, and seeing him grab at his left knee on national TV was the last thing they wanted.

The good news is that this doesn’t appear to be the kind of injury that derails a season.

Reports from NFL Network indicated Dart suffered a sprained MCL during the Giants’ 28-6 loss to the Rams. X‑rays came back negative, and he’ll get an MRI on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss time, but early signs point to something manageable rather than catastrophic.

Coach John Harbaugh didn’t hide the uncertainty after the game.

“We’ll know more Tuesday.”

He also acknowledged the early diagnosis.

“That’s in the neighborhood of it. We’ll get an MRI Tuesday and have a real good feel for it.”

The play itself was a rough one. Dart was pressured on third-and-8, hit from the right side by Rams linebacker Byron Young and sent into Josaiah Stewart before landing awkwardly. He grabbed at his knee immediately and headed to the blue medical tent. A few minutes later, he walked with a limp to the locker room. The Giants ruled him out early in the third quarter.

General manager Joe Schoen tried to calm the nerves at halftime.

“He’s going to be OK.”

Sources told ESPN that Dart even tried to reenter the game, but the Giants shut that down. He eventually returned to the sideline in street clothes, which at least signaled he was stable enough to be out there.

Harbaugh later summed up the relief everyone felt once the early reports came in.

“There’s no question. The fact that it’s not that outcome that you’re talking about, the devastating outcome, is really good news.”

For Ole Miss fans, that’s the headline. Dart’s early NFL career has been fun to follow, and the idea of a season-ending injury would have been a gut punch. Instead, it looks like he’ll miss some time, get healthy and return without losing the momentum he’s built.

It wasn’t a good night for the Giants. It wasn’t a comfortable night for anyone who’s watched Dart long enough to know how tough he is. But it also wasn’t the kind of moment that changes the trajectory of a season.

He’s hurt. He’s not done. And for Ole Miss fans watching from Mississippi, that’s the part that matters.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ Florida2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES