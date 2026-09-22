The difference between LSU’s two halves came down to seven plays

If you watched LSU’s offense on Saturday, you saw two completely different units depending on which half you were looking at.

The first half was slow, predictable and mostly stuck in the mud. The second half was a burst of fireworks that turned a comfortable Ole Miss lead into a tie game before the Rebels steadied themselves.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding tried to remind people afterward that stopping good offenses isn’t as easy as it looks.

“What people fail to realize sometimes is that it’s hard to stop good offenses” he said at his Monday press conference. “When you have really good halves and do it for five of the first six drives, it’s hard to continue doing that.”

The numbers back him up. LSU averaged only 3.7 yards per play in the first half. It generated almost no explosives and scored on essentially one sustained drive. Everything was methodical but inefficient.

LSU had just one explosive play before halftime, a 14‑yard run from Dilin Jones. That was it.

After halftime, LSU became a different team. The Tigers gained 213 yards at 5.6 yards per play, hit seven chunk plays and scored 17 points. They didn’t suddenly start winning every snap. They just started hitting the kind of plays that erase mistakes.

Golding pushed back on the idea that Ole Miss got out‑schemed.

“I love the comments afterward, ‘Man, those were unbelievable second‑half adjustments.’ We didn’t make one new call. We didn’t do shit,” Golding said.

The explosive plays tell the story. LSU went from one explosive for 14 yards in the first half to seven for 133 yards in the second. Roughly 62% of LSU’s second‑half offense came on those seven snaps. Outside of them, LSU gained only 80 yards on 31 plays, about 2.6 yards per play.

That’s why the comeback felt so sudden. Ole Miss was still winning plenty of downs. LSU just hit enough haymakers to make those wins less meaningful.

The passing game followed the same pattern. LSU actually completed passes less often after halftime. It went 9-of-13 in the first half but gained only 51 yards. In the second half, LSU completed 7-of-14 and more than doubled its passing production to 107 yards.

All four of LSU’s 15‑plus‑yard completions came after halftime. Those four plays alone produced 87 yards, more than 80 percent of LSU’s second‑half passing yardage. LSU didn’t become more consistent. It became more dangerous.

The run game also picked up. LSU ran for 66 yards on 19 carries in the first half, a 3.5‑yard average. That jumped to 106 yards on 24 carries in the second half, a 4.4‑yard average. Jones went from 42 yards before halftime to 106 by the end of the night. Sam Leavitt added two second‑half explosive runs, a 13‑yard designed keeper and a 13‑yard scramble, plus his four‑yard touchdown.

Some of that came from LSU incorporating Leavitt more intentionally. Some came from Ole Miss’ pass rush forcing him off script. Golding said the defense wasn’t fooled by anything LSU did.

“There was nothing looking back where it was like, ‘All right, now here’s an advantage. They got this signal and they’re taking care of this.’ It wasn’t that,” Golding said. “They executed and made a couple of plays.”

He also pointed to the turnover that set LSU up at the Ole Miss 30.

“We came out fast, but then we turned the football over and gave it to them on the 30,” he said. “When you continue to give good offenses more opportunities with good field position, they’re going to score points.”

The truth is simple. LSU didn’t suddenly become a dominant offense. It became an explosive one. Ole Miss won plenty of snaps. LSU won the ones that mattered most.

And that’s how a quiet first half turned into a second half that nearly flipped the game.