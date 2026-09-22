Giovanni Tuggle becomes fourth member of Ole Miss’ 2028 class

Ole Miss pulled out all of the stops for a big recruiting weekend against LSU and the rewards are already bearing fruit.

The Rebels landed a second commitment from a recruit that was at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to see Lane Kiffin and the Tigers fall 32-24. Winder-Barrow (Ga.) safety Giovanni Tuggle committed to Ole Miss, according to multiple reports.

“I feel like it’s my third time going down there, and we were talking, and he kept it real with me. He told me the same story as when I first got down there, and the story never changed. I just believed in him,” Tuggle said to 247Sports’s Benjamin Wolk. “I knew right after I left. I called them a couple hours ago, and they were all excited. I saw the head coach, and he was excited too. They’re ready. I feel like I can fit in their defense well and just how the coaches can develop me.”

Tuggle is the fourth member of Ole Miss’ 2028 recruiting class. He joins Antavion Allen, Braylen Bedford and Latedrick Mallard as commits.

The 6-foot, 175-pound safety ranks as a 4-star prospect and top-100 player in the 2028 recruiting class. He’s the No. 81 overall prospect and the No. 6 safety in the class. He chose Pete Golding and his staff over the likes of Clemson, Nebraska, Ohio State, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Miami and Oregon, among many others.

“The atmosphere was definitely crazy,” Tuggle told 247Sports. “The energy in the stadium was something you have to experience in person. The fans were really into the game from the beginning, and you could feel how much the game meant to everyone. It was definitely an interesting game to watch because both programs are schools I’m considering. Obviously you want to see a great game, and there were a lot of things I was able to take away from watching both teams. Ole Miss is definitely high on my list.”

With nearly 100 recruits in attendance for what was an atmosphere nigh impossible to top anywhere else Saturday night, expect even more good news to come.