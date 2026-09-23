Defense isn’t just one side of the court at Ole Miss, it’s the culture

There’s a reason every Ole Miss player who sat down this week kept circling back to the same theme.

No matter how many newcomers arrived, no matter how different the roster looks, the Rebels’ identity doesn’t change. Under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, defense is the culture.

It’s the expectation that gets set before the first drill, the standard players have to meet before anything else matters.

Talaysia Cooper came from Tennessee. Jada Richard came from LSU. They’ve lived different systems, different locker rooms, different demands. But both of them sounded like players who already understand what McPhee‑McCuin wants this team to be.

“We know she’s big on defense,” Cooper said when the team held its first practice of the fall. “I feel like that’s going to be what stands out for us the most, our defense.”

That’s not a scouting report. That’s the program’s personality. It’s the part of the game McPhee‑McCuin has built her reputation on, the part that has carried Ole Miss through roster turnover, portal cycles and the constant churn of SEC basketball.

Cooper said the summer was about building chemistry, but she kept coming back to the defensive standard.

“Buying in, coming in every day, working hard, doing what we need to do and focusing on the little details,” she said. “I feel like that’s something we can continue to work on even more.”

Richard echoed the same message, but from the cultural angle. For her, buy‑in isn’t just about effort. It’s about embracing the values McPhee‑McCuin has built the program around.

“I think we all just have to be bought in. Buy-in is the biggest thing. Be bought in to the work. Be bought in to the culture here and everything Coach Yo instills in us,” Richard said. “I think it’s amazing what can be accomplished when nobody cares who receives the credit.”

That’s defense. Defense is the part of the game where effort matters more than spotlight, where communication matters more than stats, where buy‑in shows up possession after possession. It’s also the part McPhee‑McCuin has demanded from every roster she’s coached

Last season showed what happens when that defensive approach is embraced. Not many teams could completely shut down Vanderbilt’s top 10 scoring offense. The Rebels did, winning twice last season including in the SEC Tournament when they held Vanderbilt to 20 first-half points.

That’s the part of the Ole Miss culture this group of mostly newcomers seems eager to adopt.

Richard said the summer came together quickly, even with players arriving from different leagues and different systems.

“I think it came together well,” she said. “We’re all here for the same goal, and that’s to work and to win.”

Cooper said the same thing, but with a little more surprise in her voice.

“I feel like we’re way ahead of where some people probably think we should be,” she said. “We connect well off the court and on the court.”

That chemistry matters, but the experience matters too. Cooper pointed out that this roster doesn’t have many freshmen. It has players who have already lived the physicality of the SEC.

“Everybody has played,” she said. “Some people were the player at their school.”

Richard sees it the same way. She said she loves the fit, loves the style, loves the staff and already sees a path to success.

“I can see myself being very successful here individually and also together as a team,” she said. “I just love everything about it.”

That’s the part that stands out. These aren’t returning veterans repeating familiar talking points. These are newcomers who already sound like they’ve been in the program for years.

They’ve bought into the culture, and the culture is defense.