Ole Miss basketball sets nonconference schedules for 2026-27

Ole Miss women’s basketball rolled out its nonconference schedule for the 2026‑27 season two days after its first preseason practice, giving fans an early look at what the next few months will bring.

The Rebels will play 10 home games before SEC play arrives, including an exhibition on Oct. 28 at the SJB Pavilion. Mixed in are two true road trips and two neutral‑site matchups, a schedule that should give this group a good mix of comfort and challenge.

“We need every opportunity to play because we can drill, drill, drill, but they need to play,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s why I have officials here on the first day, so we can start learning how to mesh. For us, we just need to get that experience. We cannot wait for the exhibitions and to get out and play someone other than the SIPP Squad, which is our scout team, because they know our tendencies. But we’re grateful for them because they’ve been exposing us in ways we need them to.”

Two dates stand out right away. Ole Miss will travel to Ohio State on Nov. 18, then host NC State on Dec. 2 as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Both games should offer an early measuring stick for a roster that has no shortage of expectations.

Game times and TV assignments will be announced later, but the bigger picture is already clear.

Ole Miss is coming off another historic season under Yolett McPhee‑McCuin and enters this one with momentum.

The Rebels signed the top transfer portal class in the SEC for the second straight year and ranked third nationally, according to ESPN. It’s a group built to keep climbing, and this schedule gives them plenty of chances to do it.

Earlier this week, the men’s basketball program announced its finalized nonconference slate of games. The most notable games are an exhibition game against Alabama on October 15 and the Southwest Maui Invitational is full of talented teams like Clemson, BYU and Washington.

Here are the complete nonconference schedules for both men and women basketball.

2026 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 15: vs. Alabama (Exhibition – Birmingham, Ala.)

Oct. 27: vs. UAB (Exhibition)

Nov. 2: vs. Alcorn State

Nov. 6: vs. Central Arkansas

Nov. 10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 17: vs. Nicholls State

Nov. 23: vs. Clemson (Maui, Hawaii)

Nov. 24: vs. BYU or Washington (Maui, Hawaii)

Nov. 25: vs. TBD (Maui, Hawaii)

Dec. 1: at Virginia Tech

Dec. 7: vs. William & Mary

Dec. 12: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Southaven, Miss.)

Dec. 15: vs. Youngstown State

Dec. 19: vs. NC State (Jackson, Miss.)

Dec. 22: vs. Southern Miss (Biloxi, Miss.)

Dec. 28: vs. Jackson State

2026 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule