Ole Miss gets a harsh measuring stick against No. 3 Vanderbilt

If Ole Miss wants to get where it says it wants to go, nights like Thursday are the reminder of how far that climb still is.

No. 3 Vanderbilt came to Oxford, controlled the match from the opening whistle and left with a 4-0 win that never felt in doubt.

The gap showed up early. Vanderbilt’s Sydney Watts put the Commodores on the board in the 22nd minute, finishing a clean buildup that sliced through Ole Miss’ shape.

The Rebels answered with a pair of chances from Ava Ghoreishi, including a shot on frame in the 26th minute, but those moments were more flickers than momentum.

Vanderbilt doubled its lead seven minutes later on an unassisted strike from Mia Hebert. Ole Miss nearly answered right away when Isabella Pontieri forced another save from Alexa Gianoplus, but that was as close as the Rebels came to shifting the match.

Pontieri added another attempt before halftime, and Ole Miss finished the first 45 with five shots and three corners, but nothing that truly stressed one of the best teams in the country.

The second half looked even more like the gap Ole Miss is trying to close. Vanderbilt stretched the lead to 3-0 in the 66th minute when Olivia Stafford finished a chance created by Melania Fullerton.

Hebert added her second goal six minutes later, and that was the final stamp on a night that showed why Vanderbilt is unbeaten and why Ole Miss is still searching for answers.

The numbers backed it up.

Vanderbilt held a 16-7 edge in shots and a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal. Both teams earned five corners, but the Commodores turned their pressure into real danger while Ole Miss struggled to create anything sustained.

Ghoreishi and Pontieri led the Rebels with two shots each, and Taylor Prigge played all 90 minutes in goal with three saves.

This wasn’t a disaster, but it was a reality check. Ole Miss has talent, effort and flashes of what it wants to be.

Vanderbilt has all of that plus the consistency, depth and sharpness that separate top‑five teams from everyone else.

If Ole Miss wants to join that tier, nights like this show exactly how much work is left.