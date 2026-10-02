Ole Miss looks for a spark in road test against No. 5 Alabama

Ole Miss heads to Tuscaloosa on Friday night looking for a spark and, maybe more importantly, a reset.

The Rebels have lost all four of their SEC matches, but they’ve also shown enough in stretches to believe they can still climb out of the early hole.

Now comes the toughest test yet: a road trip to No. 5 Alabama, the league’s first‑place team and one of the most efficient attacks in the country. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alabama Soccer Stadium on SECN+.

The challenge is obvious. Alabama is 11‑1‑0, unbeaten in SEC play and has allowed just one goal in four conference matches. Ole Miss is 7‑5‑0 overall and still searching for its first league win. But the Rebels have been at their best in tight moments, going 5‑0‑0 in one‑goal matches and 7‑0‑0 when scoring first. They’ve also posted six shutouts and continue to generate chances, outshooting opponents 157‑115 and earning 76 corner kicks.

That’s why head coach Todd Shulenberger still sees a team with something to play for.

“Yeah, we’re still in the hunt. You have six games to go, and you have to get a couple here. It’s going to come down to these last six, so it’s about what we have to do.”

The Rebels showed plenty of effort in Sunday’s 2‑0 loss to Texas, even if the finishing wasn’t there. Ole Miss created 16 shots and seven corner kicks, but couldn’t break through after conceding in the opening minute. It’s been a theme in SEC play: solid stretches, competitive numbers, but not enough in front of goal.

“Bottom line, we have to finish the ball,” Shulenberger said. “They’re definitely encouraged. They’re definitely inspired. They’re definitely still working hard.”

Ole Miss has leaned on its depth all season, using 12 different starting lineups and getting at least one start from 20 players. Four Rebels have started every match, and Allison Kolski has played all 1,080 minutes. Eight players have scored, with Sarah Granno, Ava Ghoreishi, Teaghan Irvin and Becca Skinner sharing the team lead with two goals each. Ghoreishi also owns two game‑winners.

But the defensive backbone has been just as important, especially with injuries thinning the rotation.

“Let’s face it, we’ve been dealing with a lot of pressure on us, so you have to give hats off to our two center backs, Allison and Jenna, first and foremost,” Shulenberger said. “I think Maisie, as the central midfielder, has done a really good job.”

Alabama will test that group immediately. The Crimson Tide average 2.25 goals per match and are led by Larkin Thomason, who has scored nine goals and converted all six of her penalty kicks. Ashley Roni and Kennedy Garcia give Alabama multiple scoring threats, while goalkeeper Madi Munguia has posted seven shutouts.

Shulenberger knows the assignment.

“We have Alabama Friday night, and it’s going to be a big one. I think they’re top five and in first place in the SEC. It just doesn’t get any easier, but that’s what we signed up for.”

Weather could play a role with storms expected in the area, but Ole Miss is preparing for whatever the match brings. The focus this week has been on eliminating the small mistakes that have turned into costly goals.

“It’s about the soft goals,” Shulenberger said. “It’s mental preparation, attention to detail and understanding that when it’s a dead‑ball restart, that’s not the time to rest.”

If Ole Miss can clean up those moments and find a little more punch in the attack, Friday becomes more than just another tough road match. It becomes a chance to change the direction of the season.

“I think if we do what we need to do, we can make this an interesting game for them,” Shulenberger said.

And at this point in the SEC schedule, interesting might be exactly what Ole Miss needs.