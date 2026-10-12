Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looks on during a preseason practice. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looks on during a preseason practice. | Ole Miss Athletics

The SEC media isn’t quite as impressed with Ole Miss’ transfer haul

BY Taylor Hodges

With SEC Tipoff ’27 beginning Tuesday, the preseason media polls are beginning to be announced.

Senior transfer Talaysia Cooper picked up a Preseason Second Team All‑SEC nod on Monday, as the league’s media projected Ole Miss to finish seventh out of 16 teams this season.

The Rebels enter 2026-27 coming off another strong year under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and with momentum from landing the SEC’s top transfer portal class for the second straight offseason. ESPN ranks the group No. 3 nationally.

Cooper was the No. 7 transfer available this offseason and arrives after leading Tennessee in scoring, assists, steals and made threes last year. She has earned All‑SEC second team honors in back‑to‑back seasons and was also named to the 2025 SEC All‑Defensive Team.

McPhee-McCuin, along with key Cooper, Lauren Jacobs and Jada Richard will take to the stage Tuesday morning. McPhee-McCuin will take to the main stage at 11:50 a.m. on SECN+. Cooper, Jacobs and Richard will be available starting at 12:05 p.m.

2026-27 SEC Preseason Media Poll

Order of Finish

  1. South Carolina
  2. Texas
  3. LSU
  4. Vanderbilt
  5. Kentucky
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Tennessee
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Florida
  13. Georgia
  14. Missouri
  15. Auburn
  16. Arkansas      

Preseason Player of the Year

  • Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

  • Madison Booker, Texas
  • Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
  • Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
  • Clara Strack, Kentucky
  • Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

  • Talaysia Cooper, Ole Miss
  • Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma
  • Tessa Johnson, South Carolina
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
  • Chloe Kitts, South Carolina

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas2:30-3:30 PM
or 5-7 PM
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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