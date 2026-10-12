The SEC media isn’t quite as impressed with Ole Miss’ transfer haul

With SEC Tipoff ’27 beginning Tuesday, the preseason media polls are beginning to be announced.

Senior transfer Talaysia Cooper picked up a Preseason Second Team All‑SEC nod on Monday, as the league’s media projected Ole Miss to finish seventh out of 16 teams this season.

The Rebels enter 2026-27 coming off another strong year under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and with momentum from landing the SEC’s top transfer portal class for the second straight offseason. ESPN ranks the group No. 3 nationally.

Cooper was the No. 7 transfer available this offseason and arrives after leading Tennessee in scoring, assists, steals and made threes last year. She has earned All‑SEC second team honors in back‑to‑back seasons and was also named to the 2025 SEC All‑Defensive Team.

McPhee-McCuin, along with key Cooper, Lauren Jacobs and Jada Richard will take to the stage Tuesday morning. McPhee-McCuin will take to the main stage at 11:50 a.m. on SECN+. Cooper, Jacobs and Richard will be available starting at 12:05 p.m.

2026-27 SEC Preseason Media Poll

Order of Finish

South Carolina Texas LSU Vanderbilt Kentucky Oklahoma Ole Miss Tennessee Mississippi State Alabama Texas A&M Florida Georgia Missouri Auburn Arkansas

Preseason Player of the Year

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Madison Booker, Texas

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Preseason All-SEC Second Team