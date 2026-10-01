Ole Miss’ backcourt gets a major boost with Ben Henshall cleared

Ole Miss finally got the answer it had been waiting on.

After weeks of paperwork, back‑and‑forth communication and a review process that stretched into October, the NCAA cleared Ben Henshall for two seasons of eligibility.

For a player who spent the last three years in Australia’s National Basketball League and never expected college basketball to be part of his path, Thursday’s decision was more than a formality.

It was the moment his next chapter officially became real.

And for Ole Miss, it was a big deal.

Chris Beard expected Henshall to be cleared, but he didn’t expect it to take this long. The staff studied the rules before ever recruiting him. They believed he met the requirements. They were confident the NCAA would agree. But confidence doesn’t speed up the process.

Beard put it simply.

“It was expected from our point of view,” Beard said at a Thursday media availability. “The NCAA has rules, and we look at them, study them and understand the academic component, so we were kind of puzzled why it took so long.”

He added another point that explains why Thursday mattered so much.

“We’re appreciative of the decision coming now, where Ben can be a part of our preseason, exhibitions and scrimmages,” Beard said. “I was hoping it wasn’t going to be delayed even more. So, no, it’s big. Ben is going to be one of our best players.”

That’s the part Ole Miss fans should circle. One of our best players.

Henshall didn’t come to Oxford as a developmental project. He came as a 22‑year‑old guard who played 34 games for Perth last season, averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, and helped Australia win the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

He’s already played meaningful minutes against grown professionals. He’s already learned how to handle physicality, scouting and game‑to‑game adjustments.

That’s not normal for a first‑year college player. Henshall knows it, too.

“Physicality, for sure. I think we all play physical in Australia. I think just my understanding of the game, too. I can pick things up pretty quickly.”

That’s exactly what Ole Miss needs. Beard rebuilt the roster with length, versatility and ballhandling in mind. Budd Clark is the engine.

Ilias Kamardine and Patton Pinkins are proven pieces.

But adding Henshall gives Ole Miss another creator, another decision‑maker and another player who can slide between positions depending on the matchup.

He’s not locked into one spot.

“Wherever I’m needed. I can handle the ball a little bit and play through the one if I need to. Wherever Coach needs me.”

That flexibility is part of why this ruling matters so much. Ole Miss has already started preseason practice. Roles are being shaped. Rotations are being tested.

Without clearance, Henshall would have been stuck on the sideline while the rest of the roster moved forward. Now he’s fully in the mix.

And he likes what he sees.

“Top to bottom, we have a really deep roster. We have guys who want to compete and guys who want to play the right way. I think all around, everyone just wants to win.”

That’s the other piece of this story. Ole Miss didn’t just add a talented guard. It added someone who fits the personality Beard wants this roster to have.

Someone who has already played in pressure situations. Someone who understands how to prepare. Someone who can steady possessions when things get chaotic.

The NCAA’s decision didn’t just clear a player. It cleared a path for Ole Miss to be closer to the team it envisioned when it rebuilt the roster this offseason.

Henshall’s experience, versatility and maturity give the Rebels another option in a backcourt that already had potential. Now that he’s eligible, that potential becomes a lot more real.

And for a team trying to climb in a crowded SEC, that’s the kind of news that matters in October.