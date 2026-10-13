Ole Miss’ improved run defense faces major challenge from Missouri

The Ole Miss run defense desperately needed a positive response last Saturday.

It got one.

After allowing 302 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry against Florida, the Rebels held Vanderbilt to just 103 yards on 37 carries, a stingy 2.8 yards per attempt.

The performance lowered Ole Miss’ season average from 194.8 rushing yards allowed per game to 176.4 and helped the Rebels climb 16 spots nationally in rushing defense.

That is real progress, but let’s not overreact too much.

Ole Miss still ranks last among the SEC’s 16 teams in rushing defense. Even after Saturday’s progress, the Rebels are allowing 26.9 more rushing yards per game than Arkansas, which ranks 15th in the conference.

That’s why the Vanderbilt game should be viewed as progress, not proof.

The encouraging part is that the improvement appeared to stem from issues Ole Miss has spent weeks trying to correct.

Head coach Pete Golding pointed to effort and physicality as the biggest differences.

“I think effort, No. 1,” Golding said. “I think No. 2, the violence at the point of attack. I think the physicality showed up at times.”

Against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss looked faster, more aggressive and more disciplined at the line of scrimmage. Golding acknowledged there were still missed tackles and leverage issues, but the consistency was noticeably better.

“It was much more consistent,” Golding said. “I thought guys played faster.”

That word matters.

The challenge for Ole Miss has never been showing flashes. It has been sustaining quality run defense from week to week.

Golding all but said as much.

“But of all the things that we addressed as issues and emphasized, they made it a point, and they put it consistently on tape, which is something that we haven’t done,” he said.

Now comes the part that will determine whether the Vanderbilt performance was the beginning of a trend or simply a good afternoon against an inferior opponent.

Missouri enters this week averaging 181.7 rushing yards per game and 4.74 yards per carry. The Tigers also feature the SEC’s leading rusher in Jamal Roberts, who has rushed for 828 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 138 yards per game and 5.63 yards per carry.

That’s a much different challenge than Vanderbilt.

If Ole Miss turns in another performance similar to the one it delivered against Vanderbilt, the narrative surrounding this defense changes quickly.

Holding Missouri’s rushing attack in check would provide evidence that the improvements are real and sustainable.

If the Tigers run wild, then Vanderbilt starts looking more like an exception than a turning point.

Golding offered a similar perspective when discussing turnovers this week.

While Ole Miss forced several against Vanderbilt, he noted some came from tipped passes and fortunate bounces rather than takeaways the defense created itself.

“When you play better teams that aren’t going to give you the football, you’ve got to go take it away,” Golding said.

The same idea applies to the run defense.

Vanderbilt gave Ole Miss a chance to look better. Missouri will force the Rebels to prove they are better.

Saturday’s numbers were exactly what Ole Miss needed after the Florida game. Now the challenge is repeating them against one of the SEC’s most productive rushing attacks.

If the Rebels can do that, the conversation around their run defense will look much different next week. Until then, Vanderbilt remains an encouraging sign, not a final verdict.