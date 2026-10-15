Ole Miss defensive back Edwin Joseph ruled out against Missouri after ankle surgery

This isn’t quite a worst-case scenario for Ole Miss, but it’s not far down the list either.

The Rebels will be without starting defensive back Edwin Joseph on Saturday against No. 13 Missouri after he underwent a tightrope procedure Wednesday to repair the high ankle sprain he suffered in last week’s 52-17 win at Vanderbilt.

Joseph was officially ruled out on the SEC’s availability report Wednesday night, though Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding had already hinted earlier in the week that the injury was serious enough to warrant concern. Joseph traveled to Birmingham on Tuesday for a second medical opinion before undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

The expected recovery timeline is 10-14 days, which means Saturday’s game is obviously off the table and next week’s trip to Texas could be in doubt as well.

The good news, if there is any, is that tightrope procedures typically come with shorter recovery timelines than some traditional ankle surgeries. The bad news is Ole Miss is losing one of its most reliable defensive backs at a time when the secondary had finally started to look settled.

Joseph, a senior transfer from Florida State, opened the season at safety before spending much of the last several weeks at cornerback. Wherever Ole Miss needed him, he played. Through five games, he’s totaled 18 tackles and a pass breakup while providing versatility that allowed the Rebels to move pieces around the secondary.

That’s what makes this loss sting.

Ole Miss is not losing just a starter. It’s losing one of the defensive backs who had emerged as a stabilizing presence in a group that has dealt with position shuffling for much of the season. His absence comes on the heels of arguably the defense’s best performance of the year at Vanderbilt, when the Rebels forced four turnovers and looked far more aggressive and disruptive than they had in previous weeks.

Now they’ll have to maintain that momentum without one of their most experienced players on the back end.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Missouri

Out

S #18 JaDon Blair

RB #21 Malae Fonoti

RB #29 Ahmad Hardy

OL #54 Josh Atkins

TE #88 Gavin Hoffman

Questionable

LB #0 Robert Woodyard Jr.

WR #4 Shaun Terry II

LB #6 Jeremiah Beasley

S #15 Santana Banner

WR #19 Cayden Lee

EDG #19 Darris Smith

CB #20 Cameron Keys

OL #58 Khalief Canty Jr.

OL #70 Cayden Green

TE #87 Brett Norfleet

DT #90 Sterling Webb

Probable

WR #3 DaMarion Fowlkes

LB #5 Nicholas Rodriguez

S #7 Kensley Louidor-Faustin

EDG #10 Daeden Hopkins

EDG #11 Langden Kitchen

QB #13 Austin Simmons

S #28 Jayden McGregory

TE #86 Jordon Harris

Ole Miss

Out

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

RB #36 Ja’Michael Jones

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #70 Jalan Chapman

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

S #19 MJ Preston

OL #77 Enoch Wangoy

TE #80 Hayden Bradley

Probable