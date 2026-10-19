Pete Golding calls Caleb Cunningham ‘Moss.’ Missouri found out why

For a brief moment Saturday afternoon, Caleb Cunningham looked like the kind of receiver Ole Miss fans have been waiting to see since he arrived in Oxford.

The freshman defender covering him didn’t stand much of a chance.

On a fade route into the Missouri end zone, Cunningham gained a step or two of separation, made a small leap to secure Trinidad Chambliss’ pass and came down in bounds for a 17-yard touchdown.

It wasn’t a particularly complicated route or an acrobatic catch. Cunningham simply used his size, speed and athleticism to make a play his defender couldn’t prevent.

Give him another 20 yards of field, and he probably would’ve scored anyway.

It was the kind of play that might remind some fans of Randy Moss.

And apparently, Ole Miss coach Pete Golding sees the resemblance, too.

“I’ve seen that for two years,” Golding said following Ole Miss’ 31-3 victory over Missouri. “We’ve been talking about that. He’s been on our scout field. Last year, I told you, I call him Moss. So I was glad to see us get in the red zone and throw him a fade.”

Cunningham finished Saturday with three receptions for a team-high 61 yards and a touchdown. His 20.3 yards per reception also led the Rebels among players with multiple catches.

Those aren’t necessarily overwhelming numbers, but they might represent something more important.

Perhaps Saturday was Cunningham’s breakout game.

The former five-star prospect arrived at Ole Miss as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the 2025 class. Injuries limited his freshman season, but he stayed in Oxford and continued working toward the player everyone expected him to become.

And against Missouri, there were glimpses of that potential throughout the afternoon.

Cunningham opened with a 19-yard reception in the first quarter. Later, he hauled in a 25-yard completion on third-and-5 during the second quarter, keeping alive a drive that eventually ended with his touchdown catch.

All three of his receptions either moved the chains or put points on the scoreboard.

Chambliss, who has developed considerable trust in Cunningham, believes those plays are only the beginning.

“Caleb’s a great player. He’s a great player, and he’s got a lot of potential,” Chambliss said. “We’ve been pushing him all offseason, trying to get him healthy. I know he was dealing with that hamstring injury. But yeah, he’s a great player, and I’ve got all the trust in him.”

That trust was apparent on the touchdown.

Chambliss didn’t need Cunningham to be wide open. He simply needed the receiver to win his matchup and make a play on the football.

And Cunningham delivered.

Golding believes his emergence is also evidence of something larger happening within the Ole Miss program.

Rather than relying exclusively on recruiting and transfers to improve the roster, Golding has repeatedly emphasized developing players already in the program.

That means getting stronger, improving technique and earning opportunities through preparation.

“You’ve got to recruit really good players. You’ve got to have stability in the system and good coaches. You’ve got to develop them, and guys stay,” Golding said. “I think he’s a byproduct of that, and he’s got a really bright future.”

Of course, three receptions in one game don’t automatically make someone a star.

Cunningham still has plenty to prove, and Ole Miss has several other talented receivers competing for opportunities in an offense that likes spreading the football around.

But the physical tools that made him such a coveted recruit haven’t gone anywhere.

And now he’s beginning to demonstrate them on Saturdays.

“He’s really tough to cover. He’s got really strong hands. He’s a size-speed guy, and he’s going to get better every week,” Golding said. “That kid has no idea how good he could be. He’s going to be a superstar.”

Those are some lofty expectations, especially coming from a head coach.

But after watching Cunningham’s touchdown catch against Missouri, it’s not difficult to understand why Golding calls him Moss.

And if Saturday really was Cunningham’s breakout performance, Ole Miss might have another dangerous weapon emerging at exactly the right time.