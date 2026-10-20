Three new defenders delivered one of Ole Miss’ biggest stands against Missouri

Missouri was three yards away from the end zone. By the time three of Ole Miss’ newest defenders were finished, the Tigers were walking away with nothing.

It was the second quarter of Saturday’s game, and Missouri had a first-and-goal opportunity at the Rebels’ 3-yard line.

What happened next might have been the best advertisement yet for Ole Miss’ offseason work in the transfer portal.

After a one-yard loss on first down, linebackers Luke Ferrelli and Tah’j Butler combined to drop Missouri’s running back behind the line of scrimmage again. On third down, defensive end Blake Purchase broke up a pass intended for Cayden Lee.

Missouri missed the ensuing 23-yard field goal.

Three newcomers. Two critical defensive plays. Zero points allowed.

For Pete Golding, it was a snapshot of a defense rediscovering its bite and three offseason additions who are becoming increasingly important to that turnaround.

Ferrelli, Butler and Purchase arrived in Oxford through the transfer portal during the offseason. Six games into their Ole Miss careers, all three are proving to be valuable additions to a defense that has shown dramatic improvement in recent weeks.

Ferrelli has become Ole Miss’ leading tackler with 39 stops, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Against Missouri, he made five tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack.

His development hasn’t been a matter of discovering athletic ability. Golding said the linebacker has been working on pursuit angles, staying inside-out and finishing tackles rather than overrunning plays.

“What I love for him is the things that he’s been working on really, really hard, they showed up on tape,” Golding said on Monday.

Ferrelli’s move to Oxford caused enough offseason controversy to draw public complaints from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Judging by the results so far, Ole Miss probably isn’t losing much sleep over those complaints.

Butler, a Georgia Tech transfer, has been less flashy but no less valuable. His 33 tackles rank third on the team, and he added seven against Missouri.

Golding calls him “Mr. Consistent” for his preparation, toughness and willingness to deliver regardless of playing time.

“Whether it’s 10 snaps or whether it’s 50 snaps, you’re going to get all he’s got,” Golding said.

Although Butler hasn’t started a game, Golding considers him one of three interchangeable starters in the linebacker rotation. All three have worn the green dot, giving Ole Miss flexibility without sacrificing communication.

Purchase, meanwhile, is becoming the disruptive edge presence the Rebels needed. The Oregon transfer leads the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, along with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

Against Vanderbilt, he posted three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Against Missouri, he helped preserve that goal-line stand with his pass breakup.

Golding said Purchase came to Ole Miss seeking the every-down role he never quite had at Oregon. Now, he’s growing comfortable enough to play freely.

“I think you’re seeing him letting it loose a little bit,” Golding said, praising both his run defense and pass rushing.

The timing matters. After Florida gashed Ole Miss for 302 rushing yards, Vanderbilt managed 103 and Missouri just 39.

Those improvements are the work of an entire defense, not three individuals. But with a combined 95 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, Ferrelli, Butler and Purchase have helped turn three portal additions into three reasons Ole Miss looks different heading into its matchup with Texas.