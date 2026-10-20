How every former Ole Miss player performed during NFL Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season featured another busy slate for former Ole Miss football players, with Rebels making contributions on both sides of the ball across the league.

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf turned in one of the most productive performances of the week, hauling in 11 receptions for 93 yards, while Tavius Robinson continued his strong start to the season by adding another half-sack for Baltimore.

Elsewhere, veterans such as Evan Engram, Laquon Treadwell and Dawson Knox added to their season totals, and several former Rebels earned starting roles for their respective teams.

Here’s a complete look at how every former Ole Miss player on an active NFL roster performed during Week 6, along with updated season statistics, injury reports, practice squad updates and players currently on injured reserve.

Denver Broncos 17, Seattle Seahawks 10 (OT)

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Week 6: Caught two passes for 13 yards.

Season stats: 12 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Week 6: Recorded three tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Season stats: 13 total tackles (five solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Houston Texans 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 31

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Week 6: Inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Season stats: n/a

Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Week 6: Recorded three tackles.

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack.

Cleveland Browns 13, Baltimore Ravens 10

Ravens

#95 Tavius Robinson, OLB

Week 6: Recorded three tackles and half a sack.

Season stats: 18 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Week 6: Did not record a tackle or sack.

Season stats: 15 total tackles (eight solo), one sack and one pass defended.

Tennessee Titans 26, Indianapolis Colts 20

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Week 6: Did not record a tackle.

Season stats: Two total tackles, with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Week 6: Recorded two solo tackles.

Season stats: Five total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Week 6: Caught two passes for 21 yards on five targets.

Season stats: 13 receptions for 178 yards and no touchdowns.

New England Patriots 26, New York Jets 19

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Week 6: Started at guard but left the game in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury.

Season stats: Five games played, including three starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Week 6: Caught three passes for 27 yards on 10 targets in his return from injured reserve.

Season stats: Six receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns in two games.

New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27

None

Carolina Panthers 25, Philadelphia Eagles 14

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Week 6: Recorded one solo tackle.

Season stats: 12 total tackles (nine solo), three sacks and three tackles for loss.

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Week 6: Caught one pass for four yards on two targets.

Season stats: One reception for four yards and no touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Week 6: Caught 11 passes for 93 yards on 15 targets.

Season stats: 30 receptions for 318 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Arizona Cardinals 18, Los Angeles Rams 16

Cardinals

#31 Wydett Williams Jr., S

Week 6: Played but did not record a tackle.

Season stats: Seven total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in five games.

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Week 6: Started on Arizona’s offensive line.

Season stats: Six games played, including two starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Week 6: Recorded two solo tackles.

Season stats: 14 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Kansas City Chiefs 22, Los Angeles Chargers 6

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Week 6: Inactive with a hamstring injury.

Season stats: 15 receptions for 225 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Week 6: Recorded two tackles (one solo).

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Week 6: Inactive.

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Buffalo Bills 33, Las Vegas Raiders 30

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Week 6: Caught one pass for no gain.

Season stats: Eight receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Week 6: Recorded one solo tackle.

Season stats: Two solo tackles in two games, with no sacks.

Green Bay Packers 23, Dallas Cowboys 13

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Week 6: Did not record a reception.

Season stats: Three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Washington Commanders 17

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Week 6: Caught one pass for 22 yards on one target.

Season stats: Three receptions for 82 yards and no touchdowns.

Bye Weeks

Cincinnati Bengals

#52 Cedric Johnson, DE

Season stats: Eight total tackles (four solo) and two sacks.

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad