Malik Dia earns spot on Pelicans’ opening-night roster

Former Ole Miss basketball standout Malik Dia has taken another step toward establishing himself in the NBA.

After going undrafted in June, Dia earned a spot on the New Orleans Pelicans’ opening-night roster for the 2026-27 NBA season, the organization confirmed Monday.

The 6-foot-9 forward will begin his professional career on a two-way contract, giving him an opportunity to split time between the Pelicans and their NBA G League affiliate while continuing his development.

Dia is the lone former Ole Miss player on an NBA opening-night roster this season, according to a report released Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC has 109 former players on NBA opening-night rosters, more than any other conference. Kentucky leads the league with 26 representatives.

For Dia, making the roster represents another milestone in a journey that included stops at Vanderbilt and Belmont before he spent his final two collegiate seasons playing for Chris Beard at Ole Miss.

Dia was a key contributor during the Rebels’ run to the Sweet 16 in 2025 and followed that performance with another productive season in Oxford.

As a senior during the 2025-26 campaign, Dia averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. He appeared in 35 games, making 31 starts, and finished second on the team in scoring while leading the Rebels in rebounding.

He scored 20 or more points in 10 games, including a career-high 32 against Mississippi State in February. Dia also recorded four double-doubles and finished the season with 29 blocked shots.

Despite that production, Dia did not hear his name called during the NBA draft.

However, he received an opportunity to prove himself when New Orleans added him to its Summer League roster.

Dia made the most of that opportunity, averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds in five games while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

His most impressive performance came against Phoenix on July 12, when he scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded two blocks and two steals in an 81-75 victory over the Suns.

Dia scored 15 of those points in the second half, providing an offensive spark off the bench.

New Orleans eventually signed Dia to a two-way contract on Aug. 18, securing his services ahead of training camp.

His preseason opportunities were limited, with Dia appearing in two games and playing approximately six minutes in each contest. He did not score but recorded a steal in both appearances.

Still, he survived the Pelicans’ final roster cuts and enters the regular season as one of the team’s three two-way players.

Under NBA rules, two-way players can be on their team’s active list for up to 50 regular-season games while also being eligible to play in the G League.

Although Dia’s place on the roster does not guarantee immediate playing time, it provides the former Rebel an opportunity to continue working toward a permanent NBA role.

New Orleans opens its regular season Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers at Smoothie King Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.