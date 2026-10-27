Rebels in the NFL: How Ole Miss alumni fared in Week 7

Former Rebels continued to make their presence felt across the NFL in Week 7, with several Ole Miss alumni turning in productive performances on both sides of the ball.

D.K. Metcalf remained one of the league’s top receiving threats, Jordan Watkins continued to carve out a role in San Francisco’s offense, and Sam Williams delivered one of the most impactful defensive outings of the week.

From established veterans to rookies still earning larger opportunities, here’s a look at how former Ole Miss players performed around the NFL this weekend.

Rebels in the NFL

Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Last week: Did not play.

Season stats: Five games played, including three starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Last week: Three receptions for 48 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Last week: Two receptions for 56 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 32 receptions for 374 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Atlanta Falcons 29, San Francisco 49ers 20

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Last week: Three receptions for 56 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: Six receptions for 138 yards and no touchdowns.

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Last week: No tackles or sacks. Recorded one quarterback hit.

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack.

Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Last week: Five total tackles (three solo), including two tackles for loss.

Season stats: 20 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and one pass defended.

Minnesota Vikings 16, Indianapolis Colts 10

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Last week: Played but did not record a tackle.

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Last week: One assisted tackle.

Season stats: Six total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Last week: Two receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 15 receptions for 197 yards and no touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins 28, New York Jets 25

n/a

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43, Carolina Panthers 13

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Last week: Two solo tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Season stats: 14 total tackles (11 solo), three sacks and four tackles for loss.

Cincinnati Bengals 35, Baltimore Ravens 13

Bengals

#52 Cedric Johnson, DE

Last week: Two total tackles (one solo) and no sacks.

Season stats: 10 total tackles (five solo) and two sacks.

Ravens

#95 Tavius Robinson, OLB

Last week: Did not play after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Was placed on injured reserve.

Season stats: 18 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 21

n/a

Denver Broncos 30, Arizona Cardinals 16

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Last week: One reception for two yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 13 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Last week: One assisted tackle.

Season stats: 14 total tackles (five solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Cardinals

#31 Wydett Williams Jr., S

Last week: Did not play. Was released by the Cardinals on Oct. 24, one day before the game.

Season stats: Seven total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in five games.

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Last week: Started at left tackle and played all 81 offensive snaps.

Season stats: Seven games played, including three starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Last week: Did not play due to an ankle injury.

Season stats: 14 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Detroit Lions 20, Green Bay Packers 17

n/a

Los Angeles Rams 35, Las Vegas Raiders 21

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Last week: Two total tackles (one solo), one forced fumble and no sacks.

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in three games.

Seattle Seahawks 20, Kansas City Chiefs 3

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Last week: Did not play.

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Dallas Cowboys 38, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Last week: No receptions or receiving yards.

Season stats: Three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Last week: Two receptions for 16 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: Three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Bye Weeks

Buffalo Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Season stats: Eight receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Season stats: 15 receptions for 225 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Season stats: n/a

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad