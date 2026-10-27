Ole Miss has no more Saturdays to waste, even if Mondays are still free

Ole Miss’ loss to Texas last Saturday left the Rebels with little-to-no room left for errors or another loss.

A three-loss SEC team may still get into the College Football Playoff, but with how this season has gone there may be multiple teams like that. Not all of them can expect to be included in the 12-team playoff field.

That led to Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding delivering a straightforward message in his postgame press conference late Saturday night.

“We ain’t got no days off anymore,” he said. “That’s over.”

Well, except for Mondays.

As it turns out, there are rules about these things, and even an SEC head coach can’t eliminate his players’ required day off just because his team lost a football game.

Golding cleared that up Monday.

“No, I mean, obviously, legally they have to have a day off. So I kind of screwed it up in the postgame,” Golding said. ” (I told them) look, you still get Monday off.”

Glad we got that settled.

But Golding’s actual message wasn’t about canceling days off or adding more hours to practice.

It was about eliminating wasted opportunities.

Ole Miss is 5-2 after losing to Texas, and while the Rebels still have a realistic path to the College Football Playoff, their margin for error has become awfully thin.

Golding knows it. His players know it.

And judging by what three Rebels said Tuesday, everyone seems to understand the message behind their coach’s comments.

“Now we’ve got to go 1-0 every day because the margin for error has decreased significantly,” defensive end Blake Purchase said. “Every day you’ve got to win practice because we’ve got to win on Saturday.”

That’s the reality facing Ole Miss over its final five regular-season games.

There won’t be many opportunities to recover from another disappointing Saturday, especially with Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State still on the schedule.

But here’s an interesting distinction.

When offensive lineman Delano Townsend was asked Tuesday whether there was a greater sense of urgency during practice, his answer was surprisingly simple.

“No, not really,” the starting left guard said. “I mean, we practice how we practice.”

Townsend explained that the team approaches every week with specific areas to improve, depending on the opponent.

And that’s how it should be.

If Ole Miss suddenly needed to practice harder or prepare more seriously because it lost a second game, that would raise some questions about what the Rebels were doing before.

The expectations shouldn’t change just because the record does.

Tight end Caleb Odom made a similar point, explaining that even a designated day off doesn’t necessarily mean taking a break from football.

“I don’t really think that there ever is a day off, honestly,” Odom said.

He pointed to everything from watching film and studying defensive coverages to recovery work and practicing specific situations.

Those aren’t glamorous parts of college football, but they’re the details that can separate winning from losing.

And Ole Miss has seen what happens when those details aren’t handled correctly.

The Rebels have struggled with slow offensive starts, missed tackles and defensive inconsistencies. Against Texas, they overcame a 21-point halftime deficit only to watch the Longhorns pull away again in the fourth quarter.

Those mistakes were costly enough in September and October.

They could be season-defining in November.

That’s ultimately what Golding was trying to communicate Saturday night.

It’s not that Ole Miss suddenly needs to reinvent its practice schedule or find some entirely new level of preparation.

It’s that the work already being done has to produce better results.

Every film session matters. Every practice rep matters. Every opportunity to correct a mistake matters.

Because while Golding’s players will still get their Mondays off, the Rebels can’t afford another Saturday when they don’t play their best football.