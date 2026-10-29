Rebels in the NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 8

Saturdays still belong to college football, but plenty of Ole Miss fans will spend Sunday keeping tabs on former Rebels at the next level.

Week 8 of the NFL season features former Ole Miss players across the league, from established veterans like D.K. Metcalf, Dawson Knox and Evan Engram to younger players continuing to carve out larger roles.

Here’s where every former Rebel can be found this weekend, along with a quick look at how they’ve performed so far this season. Click here for the Week 7 roundup.

Thursday

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Season stats: 14 total tackles (11 solo), three sacks and four tackles for loss.

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills | Noon | CBS

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Season stats: Eight receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals | Noon | CBS

Bengals

#52 Cedric Johnson, DE

Season stats: 10 total tackles (five solo) and two sacks.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys | Noon | Fox

Cardinals

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Season stats: Seven games played, including three starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Season stats: 14 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Season stats: Three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions | Noon | Fox

N/A

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets | Noon | Fox

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in three games.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers | Noon | CBS

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Season stats: 20 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and one pass defended.

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Season stats: 32 receptions for 374 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | Fox

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | CBS

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Season stats: Six total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Season stats: 15 receptions for 197 yards and no touchdowns.

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Season stats: n/a

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams | 3:05 p.m. | Fox

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Season stats: 15 receptions for 225 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Season stats: 13 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Season stats: 14 total tackles (five solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Season stats: Five games played, including three starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Season stats: Three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Monday

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

N/A

Bye Weeks

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Season stats: Six receptions for 138 yards and no touchdowns.

Houston Texans

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad