Ole Miss offensive line injury concerns continue ahead of Auburn game

No news is usually good news when it comes to injury reports. But Ole Miss probably wouldn’t mind having a little more good news heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn.

The SEC released its updated student-athlete availability report Thursday night, and not a single designation changed for either team.

That means the Rebels still have 10 players ruled out, two listed as questionable and three probable.

Most notably, three of Ole Miss’ five starting offensive linemen remain on the injury report.

Left tackle Terez Davis is still questionable, while center Brycen Sanders and guard Connor Howes remain probable. Those designations haven’t changed since Wednesday’s initial report.

Davis missed last week’s loss to Texas despite dressing out on the sideline. Head coach Pete Golding said Monday the coaching staff decided against playing him because of concerns about potentially making his injury worse.

Golding sounded optimistic about getting Davis back against Auburn, although Thursday’s report offered no additional clarity.

“That’s one definitely that we feel like throughout this week that we’ll get back for this weekend,” Golding said.

Ole Miss didn’t allow a sack against Texas without Davis, but the offensive line struggled to consistently create running lanes.

The Rebels could certainly use some stability p front, especially with leading rusher Kewan Lacy already ruled out against Auburn.

Cornerback Jalyn Crawford remains Ole Miss’ other questionable player.

Auburn

Out

OL #71 Tai Buster

TE #85 Hunter Herring

Questionable

WR #4 Jeremiah Koger

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

S #14 Edwin Joseph

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

CB #34 Iverson McCoy

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

CB #0 Jalyn Crawford

OL #55 Terez Davis

Probable