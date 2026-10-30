Ole Miss junior Terez Davis has taken over the starting left tackle job for the 2026 season. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss junior Terez Davis has taken over the starting left tackle job for the 2026 season. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss offensive line injury concerns continue ahead of Auburn game

BY Taylor Hodges

No news is usually good news when it comes to injury reports. But Ole Miss probably wouldn’t mind having a little more good news heading into Saturday’s game against Auburn.

The SEC released its updated student-athlete availability report Thursday night, and not a single designation changed for either team.

That means the Rebels still have 10 players ruled out, two listed as questionable and three probable.

Most notably, three of Ole Miss’ five starting offensive linemen remain on the injury report.

Left tackle Terez Davis is still questionable, while center Brycen Sanders and guard Connor Howes remain probable. Those designations haven’t changed since Wednesday’s initial report.

Davis missed last week’s loss to Texas despite dressing out on the sideline. Head coach Pete Golding said Monday the coaching staff decided against playing him because of concerns about potentially making his injury worse.

Golding sounded optimistic about getting Davis back against Auburn, although Thursday’s report offered no additional clarity.

“That’s one definitely that we feel like throughout this week that we’ll get back for this weekend,” Golding said.

Ole Miss didn’t allow a sack against Texas without Davis, but the offensive line struggled to consistently create running lanes.

The Rebels could certainly use some stability p front, especially with leading rusher Kewan Lacy already ruled out against Auburn.

Cornerback Jalyn Crawford remains Ole Miss’ other questionable player.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Auburn

Out

  • OL #71 Tai Buster
  • TE #85 Hunter Herring

Questionable

  • WR #4 Jeremiah Koger

Ole Miss

Out

  • RB #5 Kewan Lacy
  • WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup
  • CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
  • S #14 Edwin Joseph
  • S #19 MJ Preston
  • LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.
  • WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.
  • CB #34 Iverson McCoy
  • S #46 Nascar McCoy
  • OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

  • CB #0 Jalyn Crawford
  • OL #55 Terez Davis

Probable

  • OL #62 Brycen Sanders
  • OL #65 Connor Howes
  • DT #88 Michai Boireau

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Oct 31vs Auburn11:45 AM
SEC Network
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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