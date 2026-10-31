How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Game time, TV, weather, odds and injuries

Kickoff is quickly approaching between No. 12 Ole Miss and Auburn in the early Saturday window of games.

Below you’ll find everything to know about the game from the latest weather reports to injury reports and betting lines.

The Opponent: Auburn

Auburn (4-3, 2-3 SEC) has been one of the conference’s most unpredictable teams under first-year coach Alex Golesh. The Tigers upset then-No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in Athens two weeks ago, only to follow that with a 38-17 home loss to LSU.

Quarterback Byrum Brown, who followed Golesh from South Florida, is the centerpiece of Auburn’s offense. Brown leads the Tigers with 479 rushing yards and six touchdowns while also throwing for 1,365 yards and eight scores. His ability to make plays with his legs presents a challenge for an Ole Miss defense that ranks last in the SEC against the run.

However, Auburn’s offensive line has struggled mightily in pass protection, allowing a conference-worst 30 sacks through seven games.

Defensively, the Tigers rank last in the SEC in total defense, surrendering 396.9 yards per game, including 250.7 through the air. That could create opportunities for Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss passing attack.

Weather Forecast

Ole Miss got lucky with its game time Saturday against Auburn because anything later in the day would have a chance for inclement weather. Instead, the Rebels and Tigers only need to worry about rain if the game goes longer than expected.

According to the National Weather Service there’s a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Other than that, the weather is expected to be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees and southeast winds.

Ole Miss uniforms

Helmet: Powder blue

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: White

Halloween Unis 👻 pic.twitter.com/W1dEUxICrG — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 30, 2026

How to watch: Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss

Who: Auburn Tigers (4-3, 2-3 SEC) at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 3-1 SEC)

When: 11:45 a.m., Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 35-12

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 (2023)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 19 Texas, 34-27

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 18 LSU, 38-17

Auburn

Out

WR #4 Jeremiah Koger

OL #71 Tai Buster

TE #85 Hunter Herring

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

S #14 Edwin Joseph

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

CB #34 Iverson McCoy

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

CB #0 Jalyn Crawford

Probable

LB #12 Luke Ferrelli

OL #55 Terez Davis

OL #65 Connor Howes

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Auburn: +10.5 (-104)

Ole Miss: -10.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Auburn: +340

Ole Miss: -450

Totals

Over: 58.5 (-108)

Under: 58.5 (-112)

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

When Billy Cannon returned a punt for a legendary touchdown in 1959, I was alive but had no idea it was even going on that I can remember. Nearly 70 years later it’s still a headline around Ole Miss fans because it killed their perfect season but they still got a national championship they claim. After their chances to win one this year were dealt a big blow at Texas last week now they face a bi-polar Auburn team on Halloween night. After the Tigers beat Georgia a couple of weeks ago some are wondering if they can do it again. What nobody mentions is the Rebels bounced back from a blowout loss to Florida and kicked Vanderbilt and Missouri off the field. Trinidad Chambliss had an up-and-down day against the Longhorns but that seems to be happening all over college football this year, especially in the SEC where they are almost to a coin flip to decide who will be in Atlanta for the league title game. I’ll go with the Rebels in this one, mainly because I’m not ready to buy in on any team being that great called the Tigers, has a chant called War Eagle and a bald eagle flies over the stadium and everybody cheers. I’ll take the Air Force flyovers the Rebels have at the Vaught. They can clinch bowl eligibility but nothing else. Ole Miss 38, Auburn 21

Taylor Hodges

In this era of SEC parity, who knows what’s about to happen. Whatever concerns we had about the Ole Miss defense remain and I wouldn’t be surprised if Byrum Brown has a big rushing day. I also wouldn’t be surprised if someone like Luke Ferrelli has a big game spying Brown for four quarters. What would surprise me is Trinidad Chambliss having another off game. Auburn isn’t Texas and while some of Chambliss’ woes last week were self-inflicted, I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t have a big game against one the SEC’s worst pass defenses. I’ll also be surprised if Ole Miss doesn’t record at lest four sacks. Auburn’s offensive line has given up 30 sacks already this season and the Rebels have too many talented pass rushers not to take advantage. So, I’m going with the Rebels to win but Auburn will keep it close enough to put some fright in Ole Miss fans on Halloween. Ole Miss 34, Auburn 24

Ryan Leider

After a tough loss against Texas last weekend, I think the Rebels are coming into Saturday’s game with something to prove. Auburn has definitely shown that they can compete with some of the best teams in the SEC, especially after their upset against Georgia, so I wouldn’t underestimate them. With Kewan Lacy out, Trinidad Chambliss is going to have to step up and lead the offense, but I think he’s more than capable of getting the job done. Playing at home gives Ole Miss another advantage, and I expect the Rebels to come out with a lot more energy and determination. I don’t think Auburn will make it easy, but I’m confident the Rebels will bounce back and get the win. Ole Miss 35, Auburn 20

Hudson Miller

Ole Miss is hosting the haunted Vaught this week against unranked Auburn. Trinidad Chambliss had a poor performance on the road against Texas, but I think people are pouring way too much into how he played. You have to remember that Darrel K. Royal Stadium seats 102,000+ people, and it is hard for anyone to play in that environment. My overall analysis is that Trinidad had an off game, and that he like everyone else is human. As far as Auburn is concerned, the Tigers fell short against Lane Kiffin last week. You’re beginning to wonder if the Tigers’ win against Georgia was a fluke, I’m here to tell you it was. Auburn’s underwhelming offense is no match for the spooky environment that is waiting Saturday. Watch Chambliss throw for 280 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a big win for the Rebels. Ole Miss 41, Auburn 17

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