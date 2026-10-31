Ole Miss volleyball falls to Mississippi State in three-set sweep

Ole Miss never found the offensive spark it needed Friday night, as Mississippi State completed a three-set sweep of the Rebels at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

The Bulldogs claimed the SEC rivalry matchup 25-17, 25-18, 25-16, holding Ole Miss to a .050 hitting percentage on the night.

Shayla Meyer led the Rebels with seven kills and three blocks, while Ryea Jackson added four kills, a service ace and five blocks. Keirstyn Carlton and Jaidyn Hartsfield also contributed key plays at the net as Ole Miss finished with 10 team blocks.

The opening set featured a defensive battle with both teams hitting below .100. Ole Miss stayed within one point midway through the frame behind several strong defensive sequences, but Mississippi State used a late surge to build separation and take the early lead.

The Rebels responded in the second set after falling behind 8-2. Jackson helped fuel an 8-3 run that trimmed the deficit to one at 11-10, recording both a block and an ace during the rally. Ole Miss remained within striking distance until the Bulldogs pulled away late for a 2-0 advantage.

Mississippi State seized control early in the third set with a 6-0 run. Meyer helped the Rebels battle back with four kills in the frame, and Carlton added a solo block as Ole Miss cut the deficit to four points. The Bulldogs, however, maintained their momentum and closed out the match.

With the result, Ole Miss moved to 8-13 overall and 2-8 in SEC play, while Mississippi State improved to 16-5 and 6-4 in conference action. The Rebels are currently 14th in the SEC standings with five games left until the 2026 SEC Tournament kicks off in Savannah, Ga.

The Rebels return to the Gillom Athletics Performance Center on Sunday to host LSU at 2 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on SECN+.