Ole Miss keeps Georgia close before falling in straight sets

Ole Miss’ return home looked promising for about a set.

The Rebels traded punches with one of the SEC’s hottest teams early Friday night, but Georgia eventually showed why it entered the weekend near the top of the conference standings.

The Bulldogs pulled away late in each set and handed Ole Miss a 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 loss at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

For a team still searching for consistency in a loaded SEC, the match felt familiar. There were stretches where the Rebels looked capable of competing with anyone. There were also stretches where the margin for error against a team like Georgia proved too small.

Jorda Crook once again led the way for Ole Miss, finishing with 10 kills and four digs. Keirstyn Carlton added six kills while hitting .500, but the Rebels could never fully slow down Georgia standout Bianna Muoneke, who piled up a match-high 19 kills.

The opening set offered some optimism. Ole Miss built a 9-7 lead behind Crook and Shayla Meyer and later fought back to even the score at 15-15 thanks to a kill and block from Ryea Jackson. The Rebels were right where they wanted to be, but Georgia delivered the stronger finishing kick. The Bulldogs closed the set on top and never fully surrendered control of the match afterward.

The second set showcased some of Ole Miss’ best offensive volleyball of the night. Even after falling behind 5-1, the Rebels gradually worked their way back into contention. Jaidyn Hartsfield provided a spark off the attack, and a Vivianna Samaniego ace cut Georgia’s lead to 17-16.

At that point, the Gillom Athletics Performance Center finally had some energy.

But every time Ole Miss threatened to seize momentum, Georgia had an answer. The Bulldogs finished the second set with a 3-0 run, taking a two-set advantage despite the Rebels hitting a strong .347 in the frame.

The third set followed a similar script. Hartsfield helped keep things even early with two kills and an ace as the teams were tied 7-7. Georgia eventually created separation before the media timeout and then put the match away with a decisive 6-1 run.

The loss dropped Ole Miss to 8-9 overall and 2-4 in SEC play.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier, but the Rebels won’t have to wait long for another opportunity. Ole Miss returns to the floor Sunday when it hosts South Carolina at noon. The match will air on SEC Network, giving the Rebels a chance to bounce back quickly and pick up a much-needed conference victory at home.