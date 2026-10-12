A third-set spark wasn’t enough to carry Ole Miss past Kentucky

Ole Miss made No. 4 Kentucky work on Sunday afternoon, pushing the Wildcats with a strong third‑set surge before falling 3-1 at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Melia Johnson turned in one of her best performances of the season, finishing with 17 kills on .333 hitting and seven digs.

Bella Bonanno posted a career‑high 17 digs, and Keirstyn Carlton added five blocks as the Rebels moved to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in SEC play.

Ole Miss opened the match with clean swings and a .500 hitting clip, but Kentucky countered with two early aces and steady side‑out volleyball to take control.

Johnson and Shayla Meyer combined for six kills, yet the Wildcats stayed efficient and closed out the first set 25-14.

The second set looked a lot like the first.

Both teams hit well, but Kentucky capitalized on more Ole Miss mistakes and built a 15-9 lead at the technical timeout.

The Rebels fell behind 18-9 before rallying with a 5-1 run sparked by a Meyer ace.

Jorda Crook added a kill and a block to trim the deficit to 21-17, but Kentucky held on for a 25-20 finish.

Ole Miss flipped the momentum in the third set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead and forcing an early Kentucky timeout.

Johnson drove the run with three quick kills and stayed hot throughout the frame, piling up 10 kills in the set alone.

The Rebels led 15-9 at the break and answered every Kentucky push, including a key block from Tenesyn Frye and Carlton when the Wildcats cut the lead to three.

Kentucky made one last charge to get within 21-20, but Johnson delivered again and Ole Miss claimed the set 25-22.

Kentucky steadied itself in the fourth, opening with a 5-2 lead.

Meyer added two kills and Carlton stuffed a solo block to keep Ole Miss close, but the Wildcats stretched the margin to 11-7 and forced a Rebel timeout.

Ole Miss kept chipping away, twice cutting the deficit to two behind more work at the net from Carlton and Meyer, but Kentucky closed strong and took the set 25-19.

Ole Miss returns home next weekend, hosting Georgia on Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+.