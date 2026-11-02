Ole Miss volleyball loses to LSU as SEC struggles continue

This match felt less like a story about getting swept and more like another reminder of how thin the margin for error has become for Ole Miss in SEC play.

The Rebels showed plenty of fight Sunday against LSU. The problem was that every time they started to build momentum, they were digging themselves out of an early hole.

That’s a difficult way to win against anyone in the SEC, and it’s an especially difficult way to beat a team directly competing with you in the conference standings.

Ole Miss hit .269 as a team, a number that is often good enough to put a team in position to win. Shayla Meyer was particularly efficient, finishing with seven kills, four blocks and no attacking errors. Freshman Coco Natarajan also provided a bright spot with a career-high 12 assists, while Bella Bonanno anchored the back row with 11 digs.

The issue wasn’t a lack of individual performances. It was consistency across entire sets.

LSU dictated much of the first two sets by grabbing early control and forcing Ole Miss to spend too much energy chasing.

The Rebels repeatedly made runs to pull within striking distance, but they could never quite get over the hump. Every rally that looked like it might swing a set instead became another missed opportunity.

That’s what made the third set so frustrating from an Ole Miss perspective.

For the first time all afternoon, the Rebels looked like the aggressor. They jumped out to an early lead, played with energy and appeared ready to extend the match. Even after LSU battled back, Ole Miss continued answering.

The Rebels refused to let the set get away quietly and made one final push late, erasing much of a four-point deficit and forcing LSU to earn the final points.

In some ways, that closing stretch summed up Ole Miss’ season.

The effort has been there. The flashes have been there. Young players continue gaining experience and contributors such as Meyer continue producing.

But in the SEC, moral victories do not change the standings.

The Rebels are now 2-9 in the SEC, and close stretches within sets have too often ended with the other team celebrating.

Ole Miss does not have much time to dwell on another near miss.

The Rebels return home Friday to face Oklahoma, searching for a performance that turns competitive stretches into complete sets and complete sets into wins.