Playing Georgia is hard, but so is playing Ole Miss in Oxford

No one is surprised that Ole Miss isn’t favored to win its next game even if it’s at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where the home team has won 16 consecutive games.

Georgia outranks the Rebels in every college football poll and is expected to be ranked ahead in Tuesday night’s initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The oddsmakers agree, too. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites.

That point spread could be a lot higher if the game was in Athens or at a neutral site. But being in Oxford is a huge advantage for Ole Miss.

According to Vegas Stats & Information Network’s College Football Home-Field Advantage Rankings for 2026, playing at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium gives Ole Miss +3.5 points for each home game. Using VSiN’s ratings, Georgia would be favored by a touchdown on a neutral field.

Avid college football fans understand why home field advantage matters. There’s the crowd noise disrupting communication and causing false starts. Also traveling has an impact on the body and how many of us regular folks only get a good night’s sleep in our own beds?

All of that and a lot more unquantifiable factors make road games difficult. Add on a good football team on the home sidelines and things can get very difficult, very fast.

Ole Miss over the past few years has turned Vaught-Hemingway Stadium into one of the toughest places to play.

“The atmosphere that’s created by our fans, by our students, the game-day atmosphere on top of it makes it extremely tough to play,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said on Monday. “When offenses come in here, the crowd noise and all those things are a big piece.”

“We’ve got the best crowd in America,” wide receiver Caleb Cunningham said on Tuesday.

But the advantages go beyond what happens on the field. There are advantages in the days leading up to gameday.

“Normally, if it’s a night game, it’s almost a day and a half of less preparation,” Golding said about time lost because of traveling. “You’re not in your meeting rooms. All those routines and those other things that go into the last 36 hours of a game that are so important, you really don’t get because of the traveling piece.

“Where are you meeting? Can you walk through? Does it even have a walkthrough space? There are so many other things that you add on to the road that I think affect it a little bit as well, to be honest. But I think here, our fans have done an unbelievable job. I think the game-day atmosphere has been unbelievable.”

Of course, none of that guarantees anything Saturday night. Georgia isn’t some inexperienced team that’s going to be intimidated by a loud stadium. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have played in plenty of hostile environments, and there’s a reason they’re favored to win this game.

But there’s also a reason Georgia is favored by just 3.5 points instead of a touchdown.

It’s a really good football team and while the atmosphere will help, what matters is the players.

“It goes back to our players executing and playing really well at home, and they have,” Golding said.

Ole Miss will need all of that to pull off the home upset.