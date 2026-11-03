Rebels in the NFL: How former Ole Miss football players performed in Week 8

One of the easiest ways to measure a program’s success is to look at Sundays, and Ole Miss continues to have plenty of representation across the NFL.

Week 8 featured everything from starters taking on key roles to rookies continuing their development, while several former Rebels battled injuries or worked their way back onto the field.

Rebels in the NFL: Week 8

Green Bay Packers 27, Carolina Panthers 19

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Week 8: Two total tackles (one solo), no sacks and no tackles for loss.

Season stats: 16 total tackles (12 solo), three sacks and four tackles for loss.

Sunday

Buffalo Bills 36, Baltimore Ravens 10

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Week 8: One reception for six yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: Nine receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown

Arizona Cardinals 33, Dallas Cowboys 30 (OT)

Cardinals

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Week 8: Played and started at left tackle against Dallas.

Season stats: Eight games played, including four starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Week 8: Inactive with an ankle injury.

Season stats: 14 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Week 8: No receptions or receiving yards.

Season stats: Three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

Detroit Lions 19, Minnesota Vikings 15

N/A

Las Vegas Raiders 38, New York Jets 33

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Week 8: Inactive and did not play.

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in three games.

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Cleveland Browns 6

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Week 8: Three total tackles (none solo), no sacks and no tackles for loss.

Season stats: 23 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and one pass defended.

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Week 8: One reception for four yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 33 receptions for 378 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16, Atlanta Falcons 0

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Week 8: Played but did not record a tackle or sack.

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack in seven games.

Jacksonville Jaguars 42, Indianapolis Colts 7

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Week 8: Played but did not record a tackle.

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Week 8: One solo tackle.

Season stats: Seven total tackles (five solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Week 8: One reception for 18 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 16 receptions for 215 yards and no touchdowns.

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Week 8: Two total tackles (one solo) in his first regular-season appearance of 2026.

Season stats: Two total tackles (one solo) in one game.

Los Angeles Rams 24, Los Angeles Chargers 9

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Week 8: Three receptions for 31 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 18 receptions for 256 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Week 8: Inactive with a concussion.

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Denver Broncos 28, Kansas City Chiefs 24

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Week 8: Inactive and did not play.

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Week 8: No receptions or receiving yards.

Season stats: 13 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Week 8: Two total tackles (one solo) and no sacks.

Season stats: 16 total tackles (six solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

New England Patriots 24, Miami Dolphins 19

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Week 8: Played against Miami, entering at left guard in the second half. Did not start.

Season stats: Six games played, including three starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Week 8: Inactive with ankle and knee injuries.

Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Washington Commanders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Week 8: Played but did not record a reception or receiving yard.

Season stats: Three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Chicago Bears 34, Seattle Seahawks 17

N/A

Bye Weeks

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Season stats: Six receptions for 138 yards and no touchdowns.

Houston Texans

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad