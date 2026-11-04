SEC Power Rankings Week 10: Georgia leads ahead of massive conference weekend

If you thought the first nine weeks of the college football season has been wild, brace yourself for this coming weekend.

Every SEC team is action against another SEC team, including four games featuring teams ranked in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Upsets are bound to happen, which will force a shakeup in the CFP and other top 25 rankings.

A shakeup wouldn’t be a bad thing considering the absurdity shown by the CFP selection committee ranking Alabama at No. 5, despite having a double-digit loss to a team ranked eight spots lower. Contrast that with Texas coming in at No. 7 who beat that same Tennessee team on the same field by three points.

It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But, truthfully, it doesn’t need to make sense right now. There are a lot of meaningful, important games left to be played starting with this weekend’s massive SEC slate.

What matters even less are this week’s SEC Power Rankings. You can check those out below and click here to view last week’s Halloween-themed rankings.

Taylor’s SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia (1)

Last week: def. No. 17 Florida, 27-8

This week: at No. 10 Ole Miss

2. Texas (2)

Last week: def. Mississippi State, 31-3

This week: at No. 18 Missouri

3. Alabama (3)

Last week: Off

This week: at No. 14 LSU

4. Kentucky (5)

Last week: Off

This week: at No. 13 Tennessee

5. Ole Miss (4)

Last week: def. Auburn, 45-15

This week: vs. No. 2 Georgia

6. LSU (6)

Last week: Off

This week: vs. No. 5 Alabama

7. Tennessee (7)

Last week: Off

This week: vs. No. 6 Kentucky

8. Missouri (8)

Last week: def. Arkansas, 34-10

This week: vs. No. 7 Texas

9. South Carolina (14)

Last week: def. Oklahoma, 42-25

This week: vs. Texas A&M

10. Florida (9)

Last week: lost to No. 3 Georgia, 27-8

This week: vs. Oklahoma

11. Texas A&M (10)

Last week: Off

This week: at No. 21 South Carolina

12. Mississippi State (11)

Last week: lost to No. 11 Texas, 31-3

This week: vs. Vanderbilt

13. Auburn (12)

Last week: lost to No. 12 Ole Miss, 45-15

This week: vs. Arkansas

14. Oklahoma (13)

Last week: lost to South Carolina, 42-25

This week: at No. 24 Florida

15. Vanderbilt (15)

Last week: Off

This week: at Mississippi State

16. Arkansas (16)