Florida running back Jadan Baugh escapes a tackle by Luke Ferrelli in the Gators' win in Gainesville, Fla. | Ole Miss Athletics
Florida running back Jadan Baugh escapes a tackle by Luke Ferrelli in the Gators' win in Gainesville, Fla. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss vs. Georgia injury report: Kewan Lacy out, Luke Ferrelli in

BY Taylor Hodges

The first Ole Miss availability report for Georgia landed Wednesday, and like most injury reports this time of year, it came with a little bit of everything.

Let’s start with the good news.

Linebacker Luke Ferrelli wasn’t listed at all.

Considering where things stood a week ago, that’s a significant development. Ferrelli has been battling an ankle injury for weeks and spent all of last week on the report after aggravating it in practice. He started against Auburn but was limited before leaving the game early. His absence from Wednesday’s report is about as positive a sign as Ole Miss could have hoped for heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 2 Georgia.

Now for the bad news.

Running back Kewan Lacy and safety Edwin Joseph are both out.

Lacy’s status was expected. Ole Miss has been preparing as if it would be without its star running back, so there were no surprises there. Joseph’s designation is a little tougher to swallow. There was at least a sliver of hope he could return after missing four straight games following ankle surgery, but that won’t happen this week.

The rest of the report falls somewhere in the middle.

Defensive lineman Kam Franklin and leading tackler Keaton Thomas were listed as questionable, while cornerback Jalyn Crawford and left tackle Terez Davis were listed as probable. None of those designations are expected to keep them off the field Saturday.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Georgia

Out

  • OLB #17 Amaris Williams

Questionable

  • WR #2 Thomas Blackshear
  • RB #5 Chauncey Bowens
  • TE #10 Elyiss Williams
  • ILB #13 AJ Kruah
  • S #23 Tyriq Green
  • DL #99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Probable

  • WR #6 Isiah Canion

Ole Miss

Out

  • RB #5 Kewan Lacy
  • WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup
  • S #14 Edwin Joseph
  • LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.
  • WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.
  • S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.
  • S #46 Nascar McCoy
  • OL #57 Carius Curne
  • WR #81 Samari Reed

Questionable

  • DE #5 Kam Franklin
  • LB #11 Keaton Thomas

Probable

  • CB #0 Jalyn Crawford
  • CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
  • S #19 MJ Preston
  • OL #55 Terez Davis

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

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