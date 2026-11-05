Ole Miss vs. Georgia injury report: Kewan Lacy out, Luke Ferrelli in

The first Ole Miss availability report for Georgia landed Wednesday, and like most injury reports this time of year, it came with a little bit of everything.

Let’s start with the good news.

Linebacker Luke Ferrelli wasn’t listed at all.

Considering where things stood a week ago, that’s a significant development. Ferrelli has been battling an ankle injury for weeks and spent all of last week on the report after aggravating it in practice. He started against Auburn but was limited before leaving the game early. His absence from Wednesday’s report is about as positive a sign as Ole Miss could have hoped for heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 2 Georgia.

Now for the bad news.

Running back Kewan Lacy and safety Edwin Joseph are both out.

Lacy’s status was expected. Ole Miss has been preparing as if it would be without its star running back, so there were no surprises there. Joseph’s designation is a little tougher to swallow. There was at least a sliver of hope he could return after missing four straight games following ankle surgery, but that won’t happen this week.

The rest of the report falls somewhere in the middle.

Defensive lineman Kam Franklin and leading tackler Keaton Thomas were listed as questionable, while cornerback Jalyn Crawford and left tackle Terez Davis were listed as probable. None of those designations are expected to keep them off the field Saturday.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Georgia

Out

OLB #17 Amaris Williams

Questionable

WR #2 Thomas Blackshear

RB #5 Chauncey Bowens

TE #10 Elyiss Williams

ILB #13 AJ Kruah

S #23 Tyriq Green

DL #99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Probable

WR #6 Isiah Canion

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #57 Carius Curne

WR #81 Samari Reed

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

Probable