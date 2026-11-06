EA College Football 27 predicts No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

It’s a huge SEC showdown in Oxford as No. 10 Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium!

Before the Rebels and Bulldogs meet on the field Saturday night, we’re getting an early look at how the matchup could unfold with a full-game simulation in EA Sports College Football 27.

Can Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels pull off another upset of Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs and strengthen their College Football Playoff hopes? Or will Georgia end Ole Miss’ home winning streak and deal a major blow to the Rebels’ postseason aspirations?

Watch the simulation to see how it all plays out.