EA College Football 27 predicts No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

BY Taylor Hodges

It’s a huge SEC showdown in Oxford as No. 10 Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium!

Before the Rebels and Bulldogs meet on the field Saturday night, we’re getting an early look at how the matchup could unfold with a full-game simulation in EA Sports College Football 27.

Can Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels pull off another upset of Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs and strengthen their College Football Playoff hopes? Or will Georgia end Ole Miss’ home winning streak and deal a major blow to the Rebels’ postseason aspirations?

Watch the simulation to see how it all plays out.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

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