Terez Davis off Ole Miss injury report as Rebels prepare for Georgia

There weren’t many changes to the Student-Athlete Availability Report for Georgia and Ole Miss on Thursday night.

The most noteworthy update was Ole Miss starting left tackle Terez Davis being removed entirely from the report. His availability for Saturday against No. 2 Georgia was never in real doubt, but we’ve seen in recent weeks players land on the report and not able to play a full game that following Saturday.

Having Davis off the report means the Rebels will have its entire starting offensive line available to face a Bulldogs defense that has recorded 26 sacks this season already.

And Ole Miss is going to need every bit of protection it can get.

Georgia is allowing just 14.9 points and 273.4 total yards per game, ranking among the nation’s best defenses in both categories. The Bulldogs have been particularly difficult to run against, surrendering just 86.8 rushing yards per game.

Linebackers Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson have been especially disruptive, combining for 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. They’re a big reason opposing offenses have struggled to consistently move the football against Georgia.

That’s what makes having Davis available so important.

The Rebels have done an excellent job protecting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss this season, allowing just one sack over their last three games. Even when Davis missed the Texas game, Ole Miss managed to keep Chambliss upright.

But Georgia presents a different challenge.

With Kewan Lacy already ruled out, the Rebels will need their offensive line to create running lanes for Shekai Mills-Knight and the other running backs while also giving Chambliss enough time to find open receivers.

Davis’ return to the lineup against Auburn was encouraging. Having him completely off the injury report heading into one of the biggest games of the season is even better news.

Georgia

Out

OLB #17 Amaris Williams

Questionable

WR #2 Thomas Blackshear

RB #5 Chauncey Bowens

TE #10 Elyiss Williams

ILB #13 AJ Kruah

S #23 Tyriq Green

DL #99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #57 Carius Curne

WR #81 Samari Reed

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

Probable