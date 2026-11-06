Ole Miss vs. Georgia staff picks: Can Rebels pull off another upset?

Saturday night in Oxford has all the ingredients of a classic.

A top-tier SEC showdown, a packed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and plenty at stake as anticipation builds for No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss.

The HottyToddy.com staff is split on how it will unfold, with some expecting the Rebels to defend their home turf and others trusting the Bulldogs’ consistency in another heavyweight battle.

One thing everyone agrees on: this one should be tight.

From line-of-scrimmage matchups to late-game heroics, our staff sees a game that could come down to the final possession. Here are the picks. Click here to see how EA College Football 27 predicts the game to play out.

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Considering the line on the game only has Georgia a 3.5-point favorite on Friday the general public thinks this is going to be a close one. The Bulldogs have played really well at times, then had a mysterious problem against Auburn and got beat. It’s why people nationally are starting comparisons with 2007 that was a crazy year in college football and LSU won a national title after losing to the Razorbacks the last week of the season. This game is going to come down to the fourth quarter and it’s really hard to go against Trinidad Chambliss if the game is close late. Ole Miss 31, Georgia 28.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss has a lot in its favor Saturday night. The game is at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where the Rebels have won 16 straight times at and Trinidad Chambliss has already proven he can beat Georgia on a big stage. It’s just too hard to pick against the Bulldogs. They have the SEC’s best scoring offense and defense, plus an otherworldly ability to consistently move the chains, which can be problematic for an Ole Miss defense that struggles with getting off the field. Georgia can also run the ball well, another area of struggle for the Rebels’ defense. Ultimately, I feel like Georgia has the better offensive and defensive lines than Ole Miss and that’s the tipping point for me. I fully expect this to be a close, exciting finish with the ultimate outcome decided on the game’s final possession. Just not in the Rebels’ favor. Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27.

Nina Houndeshell

There’s been magic in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the past couple of years and I don’t believe it’s ready to fade. Despite the injuries and having all its playoff hopes on the line, I believe Ole Miss will pull off the upset. The Rebels love being underdogs, especially Chambliss. He wants to win out, he wants to make another playoff run and I believe that’s what he’s been instilling in this team all week. This is a do-or-die game just like New Year’s Day. Ole Miss 28, Georgia 24.

Hudson Miller

A revenge opportunity for Kirby Smart, and a win or die game for Ole Miss. A highly anticipated matchup between two high-powered SEC teams, it doesn’t get better than this. Vegas has Georgia favored by 3.5 points. I find that interesting since Ole Miss is 16-0 at home with one of those wins being over the Bulldogs. The main factor Vegas is looking at is the absence of Kewan Lacy, but what Vegas has failed to look at is our running back room as a whole. Makhi Frazier has stepped up as draft prospect material if he continues to rush for 80-plus yards per game. And Shekai Mills-Knight appeared with his first home game touchdown against Auburn. I think with this duo, the sky is the limit. As for Trinidad Chambliss, if Ole Miss wants to come out with a win, we must see what we saw in the Sugar Bowl. Smart and the Bulldogs most definitely have some PTSD from the missed sacks that took them out of playoffs last year. With that, Georgia’s goal is to contain Chambliss. He’ll need to execute at getting the ball off quick, and work at getting the ball downfield. I think Chambliss is past due for a 300-yard passing game and the Rebels will pull off the upset. Ole Miss 38, Georgia 34.