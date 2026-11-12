Ole Miss women’s basketball makes 15 three-pointers in 54-point win over UAlbany

Yolett McPhee-McCuin said earlier this week that her Ole Miss women’s basketball team had been a one-half team through its first two games of the season.

That wasn’t a problem Thursday night.

The Rebels put together their most complete performance of the young season, overwhelming UAlbany in a 95-41 victory at the SJB Pavilion. It wasn’t particularly competitive from the opening minutes, and that’s exactly what McPhee-McCuin had been looking for.

Ole Miss (3-0) didn’t need a halftime wake-up call or a second-half surge to take control. The Rebels were dominant from start to finish, building a 28-point halftime lead before eventually winning by 54.

And they did it with an offensive weapon that hadn’t been nearly as noticeable through the first two games: the three-point shot.

Ole Miss connected on 15 three-pointers, tying for the third-most in a single game in program history. It was the Rebels’ best performance from beyond the arc since making 15 against Alabama on Feb. 11, 2018.

Talaysia Cooper was responsible for nearly half of them.

That's a CAREER HIGH for Coop 🗣️ 6 made threes TONIGHT so far…@Coop__10 x #RISE pic.twitter.com/upVXc2waQL — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 12, 2026

Cooper turned in the kind of performance that makes opposing defenses miserable, scoring a game-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting. She made seven of her 12 attempts from beyond the arc, setting a new career high and tying for the fourth-most three-pointers in a game in program history.

Five of those seven came in the first half, when Cooper scored 15 points to help Ole Miss build a commanding 45-17 lead.

But Thursday wasn’t just about Cooper putting on a shooting clinic.

The Rebels got contributions throughout the lineup, with four players reaching double figures and the bench accounting for 39 points.

Jaida Civil added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Lauren Jacobs matched her career high with 10 points. Maya Anderson finished with nine points, all coming on three-pointers, and Jada Richard distributed a team-high eight assists.

That kind of offensive balance is going to be important for a team still figuring out how all its new pieces fit together.

And while the shooting numbers will understandably get most of the attention, the Rebels were just as impressive on the defensive end.

The Rebs are going the distance 😮‍💨 13 made 3s so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wgv8RAETtD — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 12, 2026

UAlbany managed only eight points in the first quarter and went into halftime without making a single three-pointer.

Cooper, Civil and Richard each recorded three steals, helping Ole Miss maintain the kind of defensive pressure McPhee-McCuin wants to become this team’s identity.

The Great Danes never found much offensive rhythm, finishing with just 41 points while the Rebels continued to pile on.

Perhaps the most encouraging part for McPhee-McCuin was that Ole Miss didn’t let up with the game already decided.

After taking a 45-17 lead into halftime, the Rebels outscored UAlbany 50-24 over the final two quarters. There was no noticeable drop-off in energy or execution, even as McPhee-McCuin worked all 11 available players into the game.

Of course, one blowout victory in November doesn’t answer every question about a team with so many newcomers. There will be much tougher opponents ahead, and the Rebels still have plenty to prove.

Right on cue 🫣 15 made 3s tonight as a team, the most in the Coach Yo Era! & counting…@GodfreyKnisha x #RISE pic.twitter.com/7tCiCP9ync — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 12, 2026

But after needing a strong second-half effort to put away North Alabama in their previous game, Thursday represented a meaningful step forward.

For the first time this season, Ole Miss looked like a team capable of controlling a game for all 40 minutes.

That’s something McPhee-McCuin had been waiting to see.