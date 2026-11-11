Ole Miss National Signing Day 2026: Every recruit who signed Wednesday

National Signing Day is always more about the future than the present, and Ole Miss added plenty of talent Wednesday across several sports.

From highly ranked basketball prospects and accomplished golfers to a large soccer class and a dominant high school pitcher, the Rebels secured commitments from athletes who have already built impressive résumés before arriving in Oxford.

Here’s the full list of athletes who signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday.

(Information from Ole Miss press releases is included below.)

Camden Boehm, RHP/INF, East Lake (Fla.)

Trent Buckley, OF/RHP, Columbia Academy (Miss.)

Joseph Flores Jr., INF, Corona (Calif.)

Cooper Giger, LHP, Petal (Miss.)

Brady McCormack, RHP, Dominion Sports Collective (Va.)

Grady Nelson, 1B/OF, Warsaw Community (Ind.)

Quincy Pratt, C/INF, Magnolia Heights (Miss.)

Rylan Sutton, OF, Ozark (Mo.)

Basketball

Women

Davis, a senior guard at Deshler High School, is coming off an impressive junior season, averaging 27.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She has totaled more than 2,700 career points at the high school level, including 878 points as a junior and 828 as a sophomore, surpassing the 2,000-point milestone in her career. Recognized by multiple recruiting outlets, Davis is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as high as No. 53 nationally.

Welcome Reece! Glad to finally acknowledge you publicly. Been committed for two years now 🤣🤣🤣❤️💙🫶🏽 https://t.co/dJlUGmHqSd — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) November 11, 2026

McCoy joins Ole Miss as a highly touted four-star recruit, earning a 91.00 rating from ESPNW. She is ranked No. 69 nationally in the 2027 recruiting class by ESPN and is recognized as one of the top point guards in her class. At the high school level, McCoy has led Bishop McNamara to back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championships while earning All-WCAC First Team honors. During her junior season, she helped guide the lady Mustangs to a 29-3 record and a No. 2 national ranking in Sports Illustrated’s final 2025-26 Girls High School Basketball Rankings. Beyond her high school competition, McCoy also plays for EYBL powerhouse Team Takeover, which recently captured the 2025 Nike Nationals 17U Championship.

Bishop Mac! We back! Let’s go Ny! https://t.co/oOKH2W8cnA — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) November 11, 2026

Golf

Men

Denery joins Ole Miss from Little Rock Catholic High School, where he has established himself as one of the top high school golfers in Arkansas and in the country, collecting multiple individual championships, All-State recognition, and also being ranked as the 35th best golfer in the Class of 2027 by the golf channel. During his senior season, Denery captured the Class 6A individual state championship while helping lead Little Rock Catholic to the team state title. The Rockets finished 20 strokes ahead of the field, with Denery also earning a selection to the Class 6A All-State Team. The year prior, Denery captured the 2025 Arkansas High School Boys Overall Championship at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Denery finished at 3-under and secured the individual title.

O’Keefe joins Ole Miss from Little Rock Christian Academy, where he has established himself as a standout golfer, collecting multiple tournament victories and helping lead the Warriors to success at the state level. During the 2025 season, O’Keefe helped Little Rock Christian capture its second consecutive Class 5A boys golf state championship. The Warriors finished 15 strokes ahead of the field, while O’Keefe carded an even-par 71 to finish tied for second individually. O’Keefe continued his success in 2026, finishing as the runner-up at the Arkansas Overall Golf State Tournament, adding another notable finish to his high school career.

Women

Vimoonchart, from Sriracha, Chonburi, Thailand, attends California Prep International School where she is currently ranked No. 411 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has reached a career-best position of No. 400. Vimoonchart has collected five victories and 20 top-10 finishes over the past two years. Her 2026 season included wins at the Junior Asian Tour No. 1, TKG A Plus M Championship No. 2, TJGGA Open Championships No. 2 and V Corp. Sports Management Championship No. 7.

Soccer

Avery Lathen (Lewiston, Idaho – Sting SC Idaho)

Lathen will make her way to Oxford from Lewiston, Idaho, where she attends Lewiston High School and plays club soccer for Sting SC Idaho. The forward earned first-team Idaho Class 5A all-state and first-team All-Inland Empire League honors as a junior after recording 34 goals and 85 points. Her 34 goals ranked third in the state, while her 85 points ranked second. Lathen scored 21 goals and added seven assists during her sophomore season after earning second-team all-state recognition as a freshman.

Brea Lewis (Hutto, Texas – FC Westlake)

Lewis comes to Ole Miss from Hutto, Texas, where she attends Hendrickson High School and plays club soccer for FC Westlake. The forward was named the District 23-5A MVP after recording 12 goals and four assists for the Hawks. As a freshman, Lewis earned District 23-5A Co-Newcomer of the Year honors and helped Hendrickson advance to the Texas Class 5A state tournament. She has also been recognized by TopDrawerSoccer as a standout at multiple ECNL national events.

Samantha Mathis (Somis, Calif. – Eagles Soccer Club)

Mathis heads to Oxford from Somis, California, where she attends Oaks Christian School and plays club soccer for Eagles Soccer Club. The forward was selected to compete with the Cal South Olympic Development Program at the Far West Championships.

Mia Mosher (Fairway, Kan. – Kansas City Athletics)

Mosher comes to Oxford from Fairway, Kansas, where she attends Shawnee Mission East High School and plays club soccer for Kansas City Athletics. The midfielder was named the 2026 Kansas Class 6A Co-Midfielder of the Year and earned first-team all-state recognition following her junior season.

Mosher was also named the Sunflower League Midfielder of the Year and earned first-team all-league honors. Earlier in her club career, she received 2023-24 ECNL Midwest All-Conference recognition while playing for Sporting Blue Valley.

Myka Page (Bountiful, Utah – Utah Avalanche)

Page will join the Rebels from Bountiful, Utah, where she attends Bountiful High School and plays club soccer for Utah Avalanche. The forward helped lead Bountiful to the 2025 Utah Class 5A state championship, contributing a goal and an assist in the Redhawks’ 2-1 victory in the title match. Page was named the 2025 Class 5A Playoff MVP and earned first-team all-state honors after finishing her junior season with 15 goals and 10 assists. She followed that performance with 29 goals, 13 assists and 71 points as a senior, ranking seventh in the state in total points.

Amy Tan (Chandler, Ariz. – Utah Royals FC Arizona)

Tan makes her way to Oxford from Chandler, Arizona, where she attends Basha High School and plays club soccer for Utah Royals FC Arizona. The forward was named to the 2025-26 ECNL All-Regional League Southwest Team. Tan recorded five goals, one assist and 11 points during her junior season at Basha.

Caitlyn Wendell (Gilbert, Ariz. – Utah Royals FC Arizona)

Wendell comes to Ole Miss from Gilbert, Arizona, where she attends Corona del Sol High School and plays club soccer for Utah Royals FC Arizona. The goalkeeper has recorded 134 saves, 13 shutouts and a 0.863 goals-against average during her high school career. Wendell has also received recognition for her performances at the ECNL level and earned All-Academic First Team honors in 2024.

Makayla Wilson (Lantana, Texas – Dallas Texans)

Wilson will head to Oxford from Lantana, Texas, where she attends Guyer High School and plays club soccer for the Dallas Texans. The defender earned first-team All-District 5-6A honors following her junior season, during which she recorded four goals and one assist. Wilson was also selected to compete in an ECNL National Selection Game during the 2026 ECNL Texas event. Capable of playing along the back line or farther up the field, she brings additional versatility to the Ole Miss signing class.

Softball

Ole Miss signed pitcher Malloy Miles on National Signing Day. Miles has been named an All-State, All-Metro, All-Parish and All-District award winner each season of her high school career. She was named the 2026 North Shore Prep Pitcher of The Year, the 2026 Baton Rouge Metro Most Valuable Player and the 2026 District Most Valuable Player. Miles helped lead French Settlement to a state title in 2023, where she was named the Most Outstanding Player in the championship game. Over her high school career, Miles has tallied 888 strikeouts, while tallying a 0.60 ERA in 2026.