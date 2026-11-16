For one set Sunday afternoon, Ole Miss looked capable of giving No. 21 Texas A&M a real challenge.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, that fight didn’t last very long.

Ole Miss pushed the nationally ranked Aggies to the brink in the opening set at Reed Arena before fading in the final two sets of a 3-0 loss (25-23, 25-15, 25-15).

It was another frustrating result in what has been a difficult season for the Rebels, who fell to 8-18 overall and 2-13 in SEC play.

And while there were some encouraging individual performances, the biggest problem was one that has become all too familiar this season: Ole Miss couldn’t sustain its momentum.

The Rebels actually showed plenty of resilience early.

After falling behind 9-3 in the opening set, Ole Miss rallied with a 6-1 run and eventually pulled even at 21-21. Jaidyn Hartsfield helped fuel the comeback with a kill and a solo block, giving the Rebels a legitimate opportunity to steal the opening set.

But Texas A&M made the plays it needed down the stretch, escaping with a 25-23 victory.

That turned out to be Ole Miss’ best opportunity to make things interesting.

The Rebels again fell behind early in the second set, rallied briefly and then watched the Aggies pull away. The third set followed a similar script, with Ole Miss unable to overcome another slow start.

That’s not a recipe for success against anybody in the SEC, much less a nationally ranked opponent.

There were some positives to take away from the afternoon.

Hartsfield continued to provide a steady offensive presence, finishing with a team-high 11 kills and nine digs. Caroline Ellis added a career-high six kills, while Ryea Jackson matched her career high with five blocks.

Those efforts, however, weren’t enough to counter Texas A&M’s Kyndal Stowers, who finished with a match-high 19 kills.

For Ole Miss coach Bre Henry, the challenge now is finding a way to turn those brief stretches of competitive volleyball into something more consistent.

The Rebels have shown they can compete with quality opponents. Sunday’s opening set was another example of that.

But competing for a set and competing for an entire match are two very different things.

Ole Miss will now turn its attention to the 2026 Allstate SEC Tournament, which begins Friday, Nov. 20, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

The Rebels are still awaiting their seeding and placement in the tournament, which will be televised on SEC Network.

Whatever matchup awaits, Ole Miss will need more than one strong set if it hopes to extend its season.