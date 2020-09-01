Kickoff Times, Networks Announced for Select Ole Miss Football Games

The Southeastern Conference has announced kickoff times and TV networks for four of the first six Ole Miss football games.

All four of the announced kickoff times will result in day games for Lane Kiffin and the 2020 Rebels.

Ole Miss will start off the season by hosting Florida at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 26. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Rebels’ Oct. 3 game at Kentucky is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

In week four of the season, Ole Miss travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and will kick off against the Razorbacks at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network, SEC Alternate or another ESPN platform.

The final announced time has the Rebels squaring off against Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. CT in Nashville, Tennessee. The 95th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and the Commodores will air on SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports