Ole Miss Adds Quarterback Who Grew Up Dreaming of Oxford

Ole Miss didn’t exactly shock the recruiting world on Wednesday, but it did lock down a quarterback who has been circling Oxford his entire life.

Brentwood Academy’s Crews Jenkins made it official, announcing his commitment to the Rebels and giving Pete Golding

another in‑state‑adjacent win in the 2027 class.

This one always felt like it was headed here. Jenkins grew up in an Ole Miss family, spent his childhood in Vaught‑Hemingway, and made it clear early in his recruitment that the Rebels were the program he connected with the most. Other schools tried to make it interesting, but they were fighting uphill the whole way.

“This was a childhood dream. I have been going to games since I was as young as I can remember. I grew up a fan,” Jenkins told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “They recruited me the hardest. They are a big school that chose to actually give me an opportunity for the next level. I think Coach Judge and Coach ‘JDB’ do a really good job of developing quarterbacks and turning them into really good players.”

Jenkins has the résumé to back up the attention. He stepped into the Brentwood Academy job last fall and completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading his team to the state title game. At 5-11 and 180 pounds, he’s not the prototype, but he’s accurate, competitive, and has been on a steady rise since the spring of 2025.

Golding treated him like a priority from the start. He didn’t assume Jenkins’ childhood fandom would do the work for him, and Jenkins noticed.

“He’s a players’ coach. He’s there for you,” Jenkins said. “Whether it has anything to do with football or not, he is still going to be there by your side and in your corner.”

Jenkins picked Ole Miss over FAU, Memphis, South Florida, Charlotte, Southern Miss, Toledo, and others. Vanderbilt and Kentucky kicked the tires, but the Rebels were always the team to beat.

And no, Keegan Croucher’s presence in the class didn’t change anything. Jenkins knew Ole Miss was taking two quarterbacks, and he still wanted in. He’ll join a room that includes Deuce Knight and Walker Howard, and he’ll enroll early after his senior season. The fun twist is that Jenkins and Croucher will face each other to open the 2026 season, a matchup that now doubles as a future‑teammates game.

For Ole Miss, this is the kind of commitment that feels less like a surprise and more like a box checked. For Jenkins, it’s the end of a long wait. He’s headed to the place he always wanted to be.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class