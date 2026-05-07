Ole Miss Still in Mix as Alvin Mosley Sets June Commitment

Ole Miss has had its name attached to several five- and four-star wide receivers in this recruiting cycle.

Talented wideouts like Miguel Whitley, Elias Pearl, Cade Cooper, Sheldon Isaac and even the class’s top-rated receiver, Easton Royal.

Pete Golding and the Rebels, like a basketball shooter, are taking a lot of shots with the hopes of making a few baskets. However, the recruiting process moves a lot slower in real life than it does in EA CFB 26, so the Rebels not having any wide receivers currently committed isn’t a cause for concern.

A lot of official visits are still to come, including this upcoming weekend. After that will come the commitments. When that happens sometimes gets announced ahead of time, and we just got an announcement date scheduled.

Four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, announced he is down to four schools and will make his commitment on June 27. The four schools still in contention are Texas, Arkansas, Houston and, of course, Ole Miss.

The Almeta Crawford (Texas) receiver is set to take his official visit to Ole Miss June 5-7 and spoke to Spiegelman about his relationship with Rebels wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington.

“Me and Coach Washington have a great relationship and he has been to Houston a few times to visit my family,” Mosley said. “Also, I’m excited about the opportunity to play early and the right fit for big wide receivers like me.”

Mosley has already taken visits to Austin and Houston, which has been a mainstay in the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder’s recruitment.

“They’re making me feel good and that I’m their No. 1 priority,” he said of Houston. “They’re doing a lot of things right, keeping up with me and with basketball … and with everything I do, they’re keeping up with.”

Mosley also spoke highly of Arkansas.

“Me and Coach (Larry) Smith been in talks for a while,” Mosley said. “I like the direction they are trying to go … to get back in the running. It’s been a strong push throughout my recruitment, and the coach has been out a few times for my spring practice. Also, they are looking for a big-time guy to come in and have the opportunity to play early. I like the underdog story that Arkansas is living in. With the way this recruitment is going, they have their eyes on changing the program around.”

The Rebels have cast a wide net at wideout, and Mosley is one of the names that has stayed near the top from the start. His June 27 announcement won’t define the class, but it will give Ole Miss an early read on how its summer strategy is working.