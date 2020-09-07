Oxford Film Festival Donates $8.8K to Chucky Mullins Endowment

The Oxford Film Festival announced will be donating $8,825 to the University of Mississippi Foundation’s Roy Lee Chucky Mullins Endowment to benefit student athletes at the school.

Oxford Film Festival will be donating half the sponsorship funds and some donated ticket sales from the postponed “IT’s TIME” special screening event from March. Those sponsors include; Landers Auto Group, Methodist Rehab, Ray and Nancy Neilsen, Ron and Brenda Guins, and Tannehill, Carmean & McKenzie PLLC, Attorneys. Additional ticket donations came via; Steven and Gay Case, John Darnell, Kerry Hamilton, Bruce Reynolds and Ron Vaughan.

Chucky Mullins File photo

The event was to be built around the screening of Frank Waldeck’s “IT’S TIME,” a dramatic telling of the story of Ole Miss Rebel football player Chucky Mullins, his tragic on-field injury and its uplifting aftermath. Attendees were set to include the filmmakers, cast and real-life people portrayed in the film. The screening intended to raise funds and awareness as part of this year’s Oxford Film Festival. Any other ticket holders were reimbursed. The festival will notify the public once the rescheduled event can occur.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, we felt these funds would be better served helping students than just sitting and waiting,” said Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington. “While we still plan to reschedule for a safer time, we wanted to make sure these donors are recognized for their efforts.”

Although the film festival and screening event were postponed, Oxford FF has made the successful pivot to a virtual and drive-in screening presentation over the course of the late spring and summer. However, with in-theater screenings still on hold for the organization for the near future, the decision was made to do what they could do to lend aid and assistance during what remains a difficult time for many – especially students.

Courtesy of the Oxford Film Festival