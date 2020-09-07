Monday, September 7, 2020
Arts & EntertainmentAthleticsHeadlinesMoviesNews & Views

Oxford Film Festival Donates $8.8K to Chucky Mullins Endowment

0
152

The Oxford Film Festival announced will be donating $8,825 to the University of Mississippi Foundation’s Roy Lee Chucky Mullins Endowment to benefit student athletes at the school.

Oxford Film Festival will be donating half the sponsorship funds and some donated ticket sales from the postponed “IT’s TIME” special screening event from March. Those sponsors include; Landers Auto Group, Methodist Rehab, Ray and Nancy Neilsen, Ron and Brenda Guins, and Tannehill, Carmean & McKenzie PLLC, Attorneys. Additional ticket donations came via; Steven and Gay Case, John Darnell, Kerry Hamilton, Bruce Reynolds and Ron Vaughan. 

Chucky Mullins File photo

The event was to be built around the screening of Frank Waldeck’s “IT’S TIME,” a dramatic telling of the story of Ole Miss Rebel football player Chucky Mullins, his tragic on-field injury and its uplifting aftermath. Attendees were set to include the filmmakers, cast and real-life people portrayed in the film. The screening intended to raise funds and awareness as part of this year’s Oxford Film Festival. Any other ticket holders were reimbursed. The festival will notify the public once the rescheduled event can occur.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, we felt these funds would be better served helping students than just sitting and waiting,” said Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington. “While we still plan to reschedule for a safer time, we wanted to make sure these donors are recognized for their efforts.”

Although the film festival and screening event were postponed, Oxford FF has made the successful pivot to a virtual and drive-in screening presentation over the course of the late spring and summer. However, with in-theater screenings still on hold for the organization for the near future, the decision was made to do what they could do to lend aid and assistance during what remains a difficult time for many – especially students.

Courtesy of the Oxford Film Festival

Previous articleOxford Teen Continues to Fight After Devastating Wreck

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Oxford Teen Continues to Fight After Devastating Wreck

Alyssa Schnugg -
With the second round of auditions for American Idol coming up in two weeks, Oxford teen Erica McCoy was a step closer in having her dreams of becoming a professional singer become a reality.
Read more
Breaking News

Oxford Man Charged With Murdering his Wife

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.
Read more
Contributors
00:01:43

Sorority Recruitment Comes to a Close—Bid Day 2020

Hotty Toddy Intern -
Sorority recruitment will finally come to a close on Saturday at The University of Mississippi. HottyToddy intern Dayna Drake spoke with "potential new member" Kaydn Fussell on Friday to talk about the last round of "rush" and what Saturday morning might bring.
Read more
Headlines
00:06:59

HottyToddy Exclusive: A Day In the Life of Sorority Recruitment—Part Two

Hotty Toddy Intern -
Ole Miss sophomore and Kappa Delta member Graycen Dunn, along with a few friends, take HottyToddy.com through a day in the life on the other side of virtual Fall Recruitment.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Arts & Entertainment

Oxford Film Festival Donates $8.8K to Chucky Mullins Endowment

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Film Festival announced will be donating $8,825 to the University of Mississippi Foundation’s Roy Lee Chucky Mullins Endowment to benefit student athletes at the school.
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Teen Continues to Fight After Devastating Wreck

Alyssa Schnugg -
With the second round of auditions for American Idol coming up in two weeks, Oxford teen Erica McCoy was a step closer in having her dreams of becoming a professional singer become a reality.
Read more
Breaking News

Oxford Man Charged With Murdering his Wife

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.
Read more