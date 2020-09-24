WOWE Market to Showcase Oxford’s Black Businesses, Owners

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Alexandra White was a vendor at the Sept. 12 WOWE Showcase Market. Photo provided by Deidra Jackson.

The upcoming Women of Worth and Excellence Fall Showcase Market offers an opportunity for Black businesses in and around Oxford to showcase their wares to the public.

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 10 at the Old Armory Pavilion.

While it’s free to come and shop, vendors must register by October 5. The registration fee for food vendors is $100 and $50 for non-food and non-perishable item vendors.

Shoppers can expect to find an array of products including baked goods, wigs, cleaning products, jewelry, clothing, art and more, according to Deidra Jackson, secretary on the WOWE board of directors.

The public can expect a variety of exclusive goods produced, primarily, by local black business owners in and around Oxford.

Proceeds go to fund programming and resources for WOWE, a non-profit Oxford-based organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of young women in the community through focused education, awareness, entrepreneurship and fellowship.

WOWE, formed in 2016, focuses on programming and resources that are aimed at providing participants with opportunities for spiritual, personal, educational, as well as professional and financial growth.

“WOWE acknowledges and nurtures participants’ potential, interests, and talents to become positive and productive members of their communities,” Jackson said. “Participants are exposed to programs that promote healing and self-care, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, homeownership, and other purposeful endeavors. WOWE has a lofty, but reachable goal – to transform and unlock the great potential of the human spirit, one person at a time.”

On September 12, a similar event was held and raised about $1,500 for WOWE’s programming and outreach efforts

To register and for more information, email womenofworthandexcellence@gmail.com.